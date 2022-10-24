National Football League NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Commanders-Colts, pick 39 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Indianapolis Colts look to continue their dominance against the Washington Commanders when the teams meet Sunday in an NFL interconference contest.

The Colts lead the all-time series – which began in 1950 – 21-12, winning the past four contests and five of the past six.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Commanders and Colts — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Commanders at Colts (1:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Colts -2.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Colts -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Commanders +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz

The Colts continue to play bad football, while the Commanders look completely different without Carson Wentz in the lineup. No shock to this guy.

The Colts got pushed around by the Titans on both sides of the ball. Matt Ryan got hit more than 10 times, and news came out on Monday that Sam Ehlinger will be the new Colts QB moving forward (more on that later). Indianapolis' running backs only had 16 rushes for only 63 yards. Tennessee dominated both sides of the line, and it won't get easier this weekend. The Washington defense is difficult to run on, and I’m not sure the Colts can function well on offense without a run game. On the other side, the Titans' Derrick Henry had 128 rushing yards, and the offense controlled the game's pace.

I'll say it again — the Washington Commanders are a different team without Carson Wentz leading the way. Taylor Heinicke is not good, but he’s also not bad. Washington's offense just has a different vibe when he’s in. He makes enough plays to keep his team in the game each time he’s in the lineup. It’s tougher for them to win when they play better teams with his style of play. However, the Colts are not that much better of a team, and now that Matt Ryan is benched for this game, I like Washington's chances even more.

I expect the Commanders to keep this game close, allowing them a chance to cover. I’ll take them on Sunday.

PICK: Commanders (+4 at FOX Bet at time of pick) to lose by 4 points or fewer (or win outright)

