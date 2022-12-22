National Football League
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Buccaneers-Cardinals
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off against the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 16 NFL matchup.

The Buccaneers were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, while the Cardinals were taken down by the Denver Broncos

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Buccaneers-Cardinals game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Buccaneers at Cardinals (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Buccaneers -7.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Cardinals +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Tampa Bay had its best offensive output on Sunday against the Bengals since a Week 4 loss to the Chiefs. The Bucs scored 17 first-half points, then allowed 34-straight points to the Bengals. They eventually added a late touchdown to end the game with 23 points. It appears the Bucs were "back" in the first half Sunday, but then they went right back to the style of play that has been characteristic of them this season. Turnovers, drops, miscommunications and poor play calling. That is their offense this year. They don't score, and they make too many mistakes. 

They struggle regardless of what defense they're facing, and the defense they face this week at Arizona is not particularly good. The Cardinals are ranked 27th in defensive DVOA, but they do rush the passer with J.J. Watt, and the Bucs are extremely injured on the offensive line.

The Cardinals offense is without quarterback Kyler Murray, and we have seen Colt McCoy have some success moving the ball. However, that won't happen against this Bucs defense. Tampa Bay's defense ranks ninth in DVOA and this team knows they need to be stout for any chance at a win. 

I would not expect the Cardinals to score much here. I’ll take the Under.

PICK: Under 41.5 (at time of pick) points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

