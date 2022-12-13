NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Eagles-Bears
The Philadelphia Eagles square off against the Chicago Bears in a Week 15 NFL matchup.
The Eagles defeated the New York Giants in Week 14, while the Bears enjoyed a bye week.
Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Eagles-Bears game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):
RELATED: Week 15 lines
Eagles at Bears (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)
Point spread: Eagles -9 (Eagles favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Bears +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined
Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:
I can’t wait for Jalen Hurts against Justin Fields.
Two of the game’s brightest young stars have lit up scoreboards all year long. Philadelphia and Chicago are both 9-4 to the Over this season, tying them for the best mark in football with Detroit. Both squads play with pace and speed, and it’s clear that these quarterbacks can move about the cabin.
Hurts and Fields are constantly placed in positions to succeed and when their offensive coordinators weave in ample play action and zone-read looks, they’re almost impossible to slow when they hit daylight with speed.
Let’s not forget how porous Chicago’s defense has been since trading Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn to playoff contenders, either. The Bears are miserable against the run and in a roundabout way, their offense constantly has to climb back into games because of the defense.
Don’t overthink this one.
PICK: Over 48.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Bengals, 49ers join top 5 as Dolphins fall
- Patriots' Mac Jones-Matt Patricia dynamic grows more awkward, even in win
- Aaron Judge tested the Yankees’ commitment and won
- MLB free agency tracker: Signings, best players available
- Brittney Griner opened up during her trip home: ‘I want to talk’
- College football transfer portal tracker: QB JT Daniels on the move again
- NFL MVP odds: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts is the new favorite to win the award
Read more from the World Cup:
- World Cup Daily: Semifinals set as France, Morocco advance
- France looks poised to become only third back-to-back World Cup champion
- World Cup stage was set for a Cristiano Ronaldo hero moment, but it never arrived
- Morocco makes history as first African team to reach World Cup semis
- An angry Lionel Messi is good for Argentina — and scary for opponents
Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.
Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!