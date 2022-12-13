National Football League
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Eagles-Bears
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Eagles-Bears

2 hours ago

The Philadelphia Eagles square off against the Chicago Bears in a Week 15 NFL matchup.

The Eagles defeated the New York Giants in Week 14, while the Bears enjoyed a bye week. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Eagles-Bears game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Eagles clinch playoff spot, but Jalen Hurts hasn't locked up the MVP just yet

Eagles clinch playoff spot, but Jalen Hurts hasn't locked up the MVP just yet
Nick Wright believes a loss for the Eagles in Week 16 would lose the MVP award for Jalen Hurts.

RELATED: Week 15 lines

Eagles at Bears (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -9 (Eagles favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Bears +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
Chicago Bears
CHI

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

I can’t wait for Jalen Hurts against Justin Fields.

Two of the game’s brightest young stars have lit up scoreboards all year long. Philadelphia and Chicago are both 9-4 to the Over this season, tying them for the best mark in football with Detroit. Both squads play with pace and speed, and it’s clear that these quarterbacks can move about the cabin.

Hurts and Fields are constantly placed in positions to succeed and when their offensive coordinators weave in ample play action and zone-read looks, they’re almost impossible to slow when they hit daylight with speed.

Let’s not forget how porous Chicago’s defense has been since trading Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn to playoff contenders, either. The Bears are miserable against the run and in a roundabout way, their offense constantly has to climb back into games because of the defense.

Don’t overthink this one.  

PICK: Over 48.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Top stories from FOX Sports:
 

Read more from the World Cup:
 

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Where do Bills, Cowboys land in latest 'Herd Hierarchy'?
National Football League

Where do Bills, Cowboys land in latest 'Herd Hierarchy'?

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Patriots-Raiders
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Patriots-Raiders

2 hours ago
Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson duo leading change in ‘Vikings' narrative
National Football League

Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson duo leading change in ‘Vikings' narrative

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Dolphins-Bills
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Dolphins-Bills

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Giants-Commanders
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Giants-Commanders

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes