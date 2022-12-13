National Football League NFL odds Week 15: How to bet 49ers-Seahawks 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The San Francisco 49ers (9-4) play at the Seattle Seahawks (7-6) in a crucial NFC West Division contest on Thursday Night Football.

The Seahawks started the season 6-3 and led the NFC West but have lost three of their past four and got bypassed in the standings by the 49ers, who have won six in a row despite major injuries to their top two quarterbacks (rookie Brock Purdy started last week).

Seattle leads the NFL all-time series 30-18, but San Francisco won the most recent meeting 27-7 in Week 2.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the 49ers-Seahawks game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

How far can rookie QB Brock Purdy carry the 49ers into the playoffs? How far can San Francisco go in the postseason with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy?

RELATED: Bucky Brooks top 10 NFL teams

49ers at Seahawks (8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: 49ers -3.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Seahawks +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

The 49ers and Seahawks appear to be moving in opposite directions. The 49ers have won six straight games and have a two-game lead in the NFC West. The Seahawks started fast, opening up 6-3 after their first nine games, but have cooled off recently with losses in three of their last four games.

The football fan in me would say hammer the 49ers, but the wagering mind would say take the Seahawks getting over a field goal at home on the short week. I’m doing neither, as I think the Seahawks are too untrustworthy to wager on or against at the moment. So let’s dive into a prop I’m liking.

The Seahawks might not be winning as much over the last month, but their quarterback has continued his career revival season. Geno Smith is the fourth-most efficient quarterback in the NFL while leading the league in competition percentage. With the Seahawks down multiple running backs, which has limited their rushing attack to only 59 yards per game over the last month, the offensive production must come from Geno Smith. He has delivered, averaging over 300 yards passing in the last month, which is over 60 yards more than he averaged per game through the first nine Seahawks contests. Also, with Seattle losing at the end of multiple games over the last month, he’s had to throw the team back into games.

Now, the 49ers defense is fantastic. They allow the least amount of rushing yards per game while harassing quarterbacks with their fierce pass rush. If you’re going to move the ball on the Niners, it must be through the air, throwing quickly to avoid the pass rush. This will have to be the primary way the Seahawks play offense on Thursday night without their rushing attack being 100%. Geno Smith will be the offense, even against this excellent 49ers defense.

PICK: Geno Smith over 250.5 passing yards (-115 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more