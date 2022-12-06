National Football League
NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Jets-Bills
The New York Jets square off against the Buffalo Bills in a Week 14 NFL matchup. 

The Jets are coming off a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13, while the Bills defeated the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Jets-Bills game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Jets fall to Vikings, disappointing Craig yet again

Watch as Craig and Mark Schlereth take a look at the highlights of the game and decide if Mike White is still the answer for the Jets.

Jets at Bills (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bills -9.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Bills -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Jets +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

You've got the Bills in a revenge spot, off extra rest, and in total control of the No. 1 seed in the AFC after the Kansas City loss to Cincinnati.

Mike White has been a revelation for the Jets, playing great in the rain at home against Chicago and then rallying the Jets from down 20-3 and giving them a chance to win at Minnesota. 

Yes, the 1-of-6 performance in the red zone was painful to watch, and Buffalo has a significantly better red zone defense than the Vikings. The Bills rank fourth in the NFL with 47.2% touchdowns allowed. Meanwhile, the Vikings are 20th overall with 56% TDs allowed.

With Von Miller out, the Buffalo pass rush looked mediocre at best, only sacking Mac Jones once and hitting him four times. Ultimately, this comes down to if the Jets can move the ball and stay within single digits. Buffalo turnovers kept the Packers alive and allowed them a cover; the same thing happened at home against the Vikings, a game Buffalo ended up losing.

I like both teams to score points. Take the Over.

PICK: Over 43.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

