NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick

The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup.

Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Jets-Vikings game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Jets at Vikings (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Vikings -3 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Jets +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

This line opened at Vikings +3.5 and was quickly bet down to 3.

The Vikings defense is not good by any metric, as they rank 23rd overall and 27th against the pass. They just let the struggling Mac Jones go 28-of-39 for 382 yards in easily his best game of the season.

Yes, Mike White will have more success at QB this game. Look for him to build off his 315 yards and three TDs — in the rain! — against the Bears. This total seems low, as the Jets are fully healthy at receiver, with Corey Davis back to join Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore — who is finally out of the doghouse.

The Jets rank fifth in the NFL in pressure rate, and before you shout, "The Patriots were first!," New England has to blitz to generate pressure, while the Jets do not. The Jets rank 31st in blitz percentage and can still get after the QB. That is a big difference.

Sauce Gardner against Justin Jefferson is appointment television. Look for a fun game full of fireworks.

PICK: Over 45.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

PICK: Jets (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

