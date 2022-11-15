National Football League NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Cowboys-Vikings, pick 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings resume their closely-contested NFL rivalry when they play Sunday in Minneapolis.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 18-15, but the past six games have been decided by four points or fewer. Dallas has rallied to beat Minnesota four times over the past five games.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Cowboys-Vikings game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Cowboys at Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Cowboys -1.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Vikings +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

I cannot believe the Vikings are home underdogs.

Don’t get me wrong, their 8-1 start to the season is extremely fluky, but there’s still no way the Cowboys should be laying points in the Death Star. Legendary Las Vegas oddsmaker Kenny White has Minnesota favored by two points on a neutral field, so this line doesn’t make any sense.

Sure, the Dallas defense is dangerous, with NFL Defensive Player of the Year front-runner Micah Parsons (-275 at FOX Bet) disrupting things left and right. But come on – Minnesota’s passing attack is top seven in almost every advanced metric, and Justin Jefferson should have a monster game against Trevon Diggs.

Take the points with the purple and gold.

PICK: Vikings (+1.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

