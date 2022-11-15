National Football League NFL odds Week 11: How to bet 49ers-Cardinals, pick 41 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The San Francisco 49ers (5-4) play the Arizona Cardinals (4-6) in a key NFC West Division contest on Monday Night Football at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The 49ers lead the NFL all-time series 32-29, but the Cardinals have won three of the past four contests between the teams.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the 49ers-Cardinals game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

49ers vs. Cardinals at Mexico City (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: 49ers -8 (49ers favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Cardinals +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

This is basically an elimination game in the NFC West.

Oddsmakers don’t really believe in Arizona given the point spread, and it’s extremely difficult for me to bet on Kliff Kingsbury-led teams down the stretch. Kingsbury has never had a winning record in the second half in nine seasons as a professional or college head coach.

Wild, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, the Niners offense is almost at full strength, and they’ll be a problem when Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk are all healthy on the field together. These teams are headed in opposite directions, and while I don’t love laying that much chalk, it’s the right move.

Don’t be surprised if Arizona loses by two touchdowns.

PICK: 49ers (-8 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 8 points

