National Football League
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet 49ers-Cardinals, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 11: How to bet 49ers-Cardinals, pick

41 mins ago

The San Francisco 49ers (5-4) play the Arizona Cardinals (4-6) in a key NFC West Division contest on Monday Night Football at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The 49ers lead the NFL all-time series 32-29, but the Cardinals have won three of the past four contests between the teams.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the 49ers-Cardinals game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Nick Wright reacts to 49ers 16-22 victory over Chargers.

Nick Wright reacts to 49ers 16-22 victory over Chargers.
Nick Wright talks about the 49ers 16-22 win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

RELATED: Weekend football gambling recap

49ers vs. Cardinals at Mexico City (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: 49ers -8 (49ers favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Cardinals +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 1:15 AM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

This is basically an elimination game in the NFC West.

Oddsmakers don’t really believe in Arizona given the point spread, and it’s extremely difficult for me to bet on Kliff Kingsbury-led teams down the stretch. Kingsbury has never had a winning record in the second half in nine seasons as a professional or college head coach.

Wild, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, the Niners offense is almost at full strength, and they’ll be a problem when Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk are all healthy on the field together. These teams are headed in opposite directions, and while I don’t love laying that much chalk, it’s the right move.

Don’t be surprised if Arizona loses by two touchdowns.

PICK: 49ers (-8 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 8 points

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Russell Wilson has himself to blame; Why so many NFL games have been close
National Football League

Russell Wilson has himself to blame; Why so many NFL games have been close

44 mins ago
Titans make the cut, Bills drop in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'
National Football League

Titans make the cut, Bills drop in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'

57 mins ago
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Cowboys-Vikings, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Cowboys-Vikings, pick

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Titans-Packers, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Titans-Packers, pick

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Bengals-Steelers, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Bengals-Steelers, pick

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes