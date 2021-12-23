National Football League NFL odds: How to bet WFT-Cowboys, point spread, more 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Washington Football Team (6-8) and Dallas Cowboys (10-4) have lots at stake as the NFC East Division rivals resume their longstanding rivalry Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday night's matchup between the WFT and Cowboys — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Washington Football Team @ Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Cowboys -11 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise WFT covers)

Moneyline: Cowboys -450 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); WFT +360 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

WFT is 5-7-1 against the spread (ATS) this season (4-5-1 as underdog, 1-2 as favorite). The Cowboys are 10-3-1 ATS this season (7-2-1 as favorite, 3-1 as underdog).

WFT is 5-8 on the over/under this season. The Cowboys are 6-8 on the over/under this season.

WFT is 6-4-1 ATS and 1-10 straight up (SU) as double-digit underdogs since 2015. The Cowboys are 3-1 ATS and 3-1 SU as double-digit favorites since 2015 (1-1 ATS and 1-1 SU in such games this season).

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"Dallas averaged 5.8 yards per pass attempt. … For years, Tom Brady and the Patriots ran a conservative offense because the Jets, Bills and Dolphins didn't have a quarterback. So, when I watch Dallas play, a lot of what I see is a quarterback (Dak Prescott) saying, 'We have the lead, let's be smart.' Dallas has been very conservative for about six weeks.

"Even though we know Dallas is better than Washington, do they go in with a conservative game plan and force Taylor Heinicke into mistakes vs. an excellent takeaway defense? Dallas had 31 takeaways, tied for most in the league."

PICK: Cowboys (-11 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 11 points

Other Things To Know

The Cowboys are playing for home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. WFT is on the outside looking in for one of the seven NFC playoff spots and likely has to win its remaining three games to make the postseason.

The teams will face each other for the second time in a span of 14 days. The Cowboys beat WFT 27-20 on Dec. 12.

WFT is coming off a short week after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17 on Tuesday.

WFT's run defense was ineffective as the Eagles ran for 238 yards, the most Washington has allowed in a game since 2017, despite Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Matt Ioannidis returning from COVID-19 protocols.

WFT also has issues at quarterback. Starter Ryan Fitzpatrick is out for the season after hip surgery as he was hurt in the season opener. Heinicke, who replaced Fitzpatrick as the starter, and backup Kyle Allen did not clear COVID-19 protocols in time for Tuesday's game.

Garrett Gilbert, who was signed off the New England Patriots' practice squad this month, made his second career start in eight NFL seasons. Gilbert was 20-for-31 passing (64.5 percent) for 194 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.

WFT managed just 237 total yards as Washington was held to 63 rushing yards on 21 carries.

The Cowboys appear to be putting things together for a playoff run. Dallas is on a three-game win streak after snapping a two-game skid.

Dallas' balanced offense leads the NFL in yards per game (403.3).

Prescott is 337-for-492 passing (68.5 percent) for 3,598 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott has 201 carries for 862 yards (4.3 per carry) with nine touchdowns. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb leads has 70 catches for 940 yards and six touchdowns.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 74-47-2.

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.