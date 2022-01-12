National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Steelers-Chiefs, point spread, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) will play the Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) for the second time in 21 days, this time in the Super Wild Card Weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday night's matchup between the Steelers and Chiefs — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -12.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -700 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.43 total); Steelers +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Steelers are 8-9 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Chiefs are 8-9 ATS this season.

The Steelers were 6-10-1 on the over/under (O/U) this season. The Chiefs hit the over 10 times in 17 games in the O/U this season.

The Steelers are 16-6-3 ATS in their past 25 games in January. The Chiefs have scored 28 or more points in their past five games.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"I like the Chiefs here. If you look at Ben Roethlisberger, he's had like five or six games where he has been good and then the following week he struggles. He just doesn't have a lot left. If you look at how Pittsburgh attacks, it's a lot of underneath stuff. That is not what we saw during Big Ben's career, but that is just what he can do right now."

FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre

"This feels like the Chiefs big. The Steelers can't keep up."

PICK: Chiefs (-12.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 12.5 points

Other Things To Know

The Chiefs beat the Steelers 36-10 in Kansas City. Mo., on Dec. 26. Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 23-13, but Kansas City has won the previous two contests.

The Steelers won three of their final four games to make the playoffs for the second time in four seasons (with help from the Jacksonville Jaguars beating the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Chargers-Las Vegas Raiders game not ending in a tie).

The playoffs seemed unlikely after the Steelers started the season 1-3 but coach Mike Tomlin has yet to have a losing season in his 15 years in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have made the playoffs 10 times under Tomlin.

A big reason for the Steelers making the postseason is linebacker T.J. Watt, a Defensive Player of the Year candidate who leads the NFL with 22.5 sacks. Watt tied New York Giants Hall of Famer Michael Strahan for most sacks in a season.

Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in total offense (315.4 yards per game), 24th in defense (361.1 yards per game) and 20th in scoring (23.4 points per game).

Roethlisberger is 390-for-605 passing (64.5%) for 3,740 yards, 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Running back Najee Harris is fourth in the NFL in rushing with 1,200 yards on 307 carries (3.9 per attempt) with seven touchdowns.

Diontae Johnson is tied for fifth in the NFL in receptions with 107. Johnson is 10th in receiving yards with 1,157 to go with eight TD catches.

The Chiefs, after a span of four losses in six games, won nine of their final 10 games of the regular season and are in the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season.

The Chiefs, seeking their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance, are third in the NFL in total offense (396.8 yards per game) and fourth in scoring (28.2 points per game),

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP, is 436-for-658 passing (66.3%) for 4,839 yards (fourth in the NFL), 37 touchdowns (tied for fourth) and 13 interceptions.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has 111 catches for 1,239 yards (seventh in the NFL) with nine touchdowns (tied for ninth in the NFL) but was bothered by an ankle injury last week.

Tight end Travis Kelce has 92 catches for 1,125 yards (second among tight ends) with nine TDs.

