NFL odds: How to bet Saints-Falcons, point spread, more

The New Orleans Saints (8-8) are on the outside looking in at the postseason going into the regular-season finale at the Atlanta Falcons (7-9).

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Saints and Falcons — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Saints -4.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Saints -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Falcons +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Saints are 8-8 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Falcons are 6-9-1 ATS this season.

The Saints are 6-10 on the over/under (O/U) this season. The Falcons are 6-10 on the O/U this season.

The Saints are 5-3 ATS and 5-3 straight up (SU) on the road this season. The Falcons are 1-6 ATS and 2-5 SU at home this season.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"I would take Atlanta here. I like the points. … I would take the under in this game as I think it is going to be very low scoring. I think the Saints are limited offensively and the Saints' defense is one of the more underrated units in the NFL."

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre

"In the earlier meeting, the Falcons absolutely dominated the game before the Saints came back. There is some history with teams with nothing to play for in the final week of the season, they have historically shown up in these spots. Falcons are one of the best bets on the board for Week 18."

PICK: Falcons (+4.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 4.5 points (or win outright)

PICK: UNDER 40 points (at FOX Bet) scored by both teams combined

Other Things To Know

The Saints need to beat the Falcons and have the Rams beat the 49ers to make the playoffs.

New Orleans starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending knee injury on Halloween, yet the Saints are alive in the playoff race heading into the finale week. The Saints have won three of their past four games after a five-game losing streak (which started following Winston's injury).

Taysom Hill, a converted wide receiver/special teams player, has taken the majority of snaps since Winston's injury. Hill is 71-for-125 passing (56.8%) for 871 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions. Hill has 65 carries for 356 yards (5.5 yards per carry) with five touchdowns.

Alvin Kamara is the Saints' leading rusher with 210 carries for 752 yards (3.6 per carry) with four touchdowns. Kamara has 45 catches for 423 yards (9.4 per catch) with five touchdowns.

The Falcons, under first-year coach Arthur Smith, never really got going as they've only had one win streak this season (two games in October).

Atlanta has lost seven games by 13 or more points but is 7-2 in games decided by eight points or fewer.

Star receiver Calvin Ridley (reserve/non-football injury list) has not played since Oct. 24.

Converted receiver Cordarrelle Patterson has blossomed this season. Patterson has 149 carries for 607 yards (4.1 per carry) with six touchdowns, and 51 catches for 547 yards (10.7 yards per catch) and five touchdowns.

Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts leads the Falcons with 66 catches for 1,018 yards (15.4 per catch) and one touchdown.

Quarterback Matt Ryan is 355-for-527 passing (67.4%) for 3,752 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Falcons lead the all-time series 54-51. The Falcons beat the Saints 27-25 on Nov. 7, snapping New Orleans' three-game win streak in the series.

