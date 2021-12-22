National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Rams-Vikings, point spread, more 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Rams (10-4) continue their quest for the NFC West Division crown as they play at the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Rams and Vikings — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Los Angeles Rams @ Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Rams -3 (Rams favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Rams-162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Vikings +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Rams are 7-7 against the spread (ATS) this season (5-7 as favorite, 2-0 as underdog). The Vikings are 8-6 ATS this season (4-2 as underdog, 4-4 as favorite).

The Rams have hit the over in the over/under eight times in 14 games. The Vikings have hit the over in the over/under eight times in 14 games.

The Rams are 15-14 ATS and 21-8 SU as a road favorite since 2017 under coach Sean McVay, with the under hitting in 15 of those games. The Vikings are 27-16 ATS and 32-11 SU as a home favorite since 2015, with the under hitting in 22 of those games.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"I would probably lean Vikings and the points. Minnesota is the kind of team that can beat you over the top. So, if Jalen Ramsey takes a risk and gets beat over the top by an Adam Thielen or a Justin Jefferson, look out.

"Minnesota might potentially be one of the most talented teams in the NFL that doesn't make the playoffs. They are uneven, and their offensive line is a little hit or miss. But I like Minnesota at home getting points. They are more than competent offensively, with occasionally the ability to be dynamic."

PICK: Vikings (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Other Things To Know

This game has playoff implications.

The Rams are on a three-game winning streak (after stopping a three-game skid) and tied atop the NFC West with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Vikings are in the seventh spot in the NFC but hold the tiebreaker over the two teams who have identical records (New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles).

The game features two of the most productive receivers in the NFL, Cooper Kupp of the Rams and Jefferson of the Vikings.

Kupp leads the NFL in receptions (122), receiving yards (1,625) and receiving touchdowns (14) for the Rams. Kupp has at least five receptions in every game this season.

The Rams' passing attack has received a boost from Odell Beckham Jr., the three-time Pro Bowl receiver who signed with the Rams last month.

In five games since signing with the Rams, Beckham Jr. has 16 catches for 211 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, he has 33 catches for 443 yards.

Matthew Stafford is second in the NFL in touchdown passes (35) and third in passing yardage (4,142). Stafford is 336-for-497 passing (67.6 percent) with 10 interceptions.

Jefferson is second in receiving yards with 1,335 on 89 catches with nine touchdowns for the Vikings, who are looking to extend their win streak to three games.

Thielen has 64 catches for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is 331-for-501 passing (66.1 percent) for 3,656 yards. 29 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The teams are playing each other for the first time since Sept. 27, 2018. The Vikings lead the all-time series 27-17-2.

