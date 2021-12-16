National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Panthers-Bills, point spread, more 21 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

All eyes will be on the left foot of quarterback Josh Allen as the 7-6 Buffalo Bills play host to the 5-8 Carolina Panthers in a rare meeting between the teams on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Panthers and Bills — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Carolina Panthers @ Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Bills -10.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Bills -450 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Panthers +360 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Panthers are 5-8 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Bills are 6-6-1 ATS this season.

The Panthers and Bills are 6-7 on the over/under this season.

The Panthers are tied for 30th in average yards per play (4.8) this season. The Bills are 0-3 when Allen runs for more than 100 yards in a game.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz

"The Bills are the far superior team and go into this game in a must-win situation. Their closest margin of victory this season is 15 points, and guess what folks? The Panthers are terrible! In the Panthers' last seven games (lost five of seven) they've scored 3, 19, 6, 34, 21, 10 and 21. And, now the Panthers head to Buffalo to play the first-ranked defense, per Football Outsiders. I see the Bills' defense giving their offense short fields, and we might even see a defensive score at some point.

"This game will get out of hand quickly. Give me the Bills!"

PICK: Bills (-10.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 10.5 points

Other Things To Know

After starting the season 4-1, the Bills have lost three of their past four games. The Panthers started the season 3-0 but have since lost eight of their past 10 games, including the previous three.

Allen was generating lots of MVP buzz after throwing for 1,723 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions through six games. He also ran for 214 yards with two TDs on 44 carries through six games. But, Allen has struggled in a few games since, with passer ratings of 86 or below four times in his past six games (his single-game passer rating high was 139.1 against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5).

Allen is 325-for-494 passing (65.8 percent) for 3,524 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The QB has run for 531 yards on 87 caries (6.1 per attempt) with four touchdowns. Allen is 16 yards behind Devin Singletary, who leads the Bills in rushing yards with 25 more carries.

Carolina's season has featured the return of quarterback Cam Newton and an injury to running back Christian McCaffrey.

Newton re-signed with the Panthers in November after starting quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a fractured scapula.

In four games, Newton is 44-for-75 passing (58.7 percent) for 467 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

McCaffrey, who accounted for 785 yards of offense (442 rushing, 343 receiving) in seven games, is out for the season with an ankle injury. Chuba Hubbard leads the Panthers in rushing with 460 yards on 132 carries (3.5 per attempt) and four touchdowns.

Buffalo leads the all-time series 5-2, with 2017 being the last meeting between the teams.

