NFL Odds: How to bet Lions-Falcons, point spread, more

The Detroit Lions (2-11-1) will have a boost of confidence as they travel to take on the 6-8 Atlanta Falcons, who need a win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Lions and Falcons — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Detroit Lions @ Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Falcons -6 (Falcons favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Lions +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Lions are 9-5 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Falcons are 6-8 ATS.

The Lions are 5-9 on the over in the over/under this season. The Falcons are 6-8 on the over on the over/under this season.

The Lions are 0-6-1 straight up (SU) on the road this season. The Falcons are 1-5 SU at home this season.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"If you watched the San Francisco-Atlanta game, the Falcons had a puncher's chance for big portions of that game. San Francisco is playing well, and Atlanta hung, so I would take the Falcons here at -4.

"I think Atlanta is getting better with coach Arthur Smith and you get value in Atlanta here. Let's not go crazy about Detroit's win. They played a perfect football game, but do you think they can play at that level back-to-back?"

PICK: Falcons (-4 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4 points

* Pick made before the line moved from -4 to -6

Other Things To Know

Detroit started the season with eight losses but has won two of its past three games, including last week's 30-12 upset of the NFC West Division-leading Arizona Cardinals.

Quarterback Jared Goff had his best game of the season in the upset over the Falcons. Goff was 21-for-26 passing (80.8 percent) for 216 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

For the season, Goff is 311-for-464 passing (67 percent) for 3,007 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

That momentum was tempered when Goff was placed on the COVID-19 list Monday. His status for the game is unknown but since Goff is vaccinated, the No. 1 pick in 2016 could play Sunday.

Detroit has placed 12 players on the COVID-19 list in a span of 15 days.

Leading rusher D'Andre Swift (140 carries, 555 yards, four touchdowns) is expected to practice this week after missing three weeks with a sprained shoulder.

The Falcons have struggled on offense, scoring 17 or fewer points five times in their past eight games.

Cordarrelle Patteson, who was drafted as a wide receiver with the 29th pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2013, has nearly 1,100 yards from scrimmage this season.

Patterson leads the Falcons in rushing (565 yards on 133 carries with five touchdowns) and is third in receiving yardage (524 yards on 48 receptions with five touchdowns). He leads Atlanta skill position players in scoring with 60 points.

Quarterback Matt Ryan is 324-for-480 passing (67.5 percent) for 3,340 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Lions lead the all-time series 25-13, having won two of the past three contests.

