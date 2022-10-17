National Football League
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Giants-Jaguars, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Giants-Jaguars, pick

1 hour ago

The New York Giants are off to a 5-1 start but will be the underdogs for the third consecutive week when they play at the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) on Sunday.

New York is in second place in the NFL's NFC East Division after winning three in a row. The Jaguars have won four of the seven games against the Giants, including the past two (2018, 2014).

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Giants and Jaguars — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Giants overtake Ravens, talks Lamar Jackson's reckless interception | THE CARTON SHOW

Giants overtake Ravens, talks Lamar Jackson's reckless interception | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton and James Jones discuss the Giants beating the Ravens.

RELATED: Bills, Eagles earn statement wins

Giants at Jaguars  (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Jaguars -3 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Giants +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

The Giants are 5-1, tying the Vikings for the second-best record in the NFC through six weeks. The Giants' refusal to give up on games is the reason they've been so successful this season. Here's a good stat to know: New York is the fourth team in NFL history to have three wins through six games while being outscored by 10 points or more in the second half. The team's defense has toughened up in the back half of games and the offense continues to take advantage of opportunities. This offense does everything possible to avoid having their quarterback drop-back pass. The Giants also understand they have no healthy receiving options and their interior offensive line is suspect. The coaching staff deserves so much credit for achieving this record through six games. 

The Jaguars started the season with three straight wins and the hype train was building steam – my big butt even jumped on the train. The Jaguars played clean football. They didn’t allow many points and quarterback Trevor Lawrence started off hot. Now, they have cooled off, losing three straight games. No shame in losing, but it’s more about how they’ve lost. They lost to the Eagles, who are now 6-0. No biggie there. But then they scored six points in a home loss to the Texans and allowed 34 points to the Colts. The Colts, mind you, are a team that can’t move the ball. Jacksonville has regressed back to the mean.

The Jaguars have the edge at most positions in this game — at quarterback, with their offensive and defensive lines and maybe even coaching. However, it’s hard to wager against the Giants at the moment, especially when they cover a ton of games on the road with quarterback Daniel Jones. This number is still at 3 which is juicy and I’ll grab it now.

PICK: Giants (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
DeAndre Hopkins responds after Jack Easterby let go by Houston Texans
National Football League

DeAndre Hopkins responds after Jack Easterby let go by Houston Texans

16 mins ago
Bowles: 'Tom Brady not receiving preferential treatment'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bowles: 'Tom Brady not receiving preferential treatment'

1 hour ago
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expected to return to practice Wednesday
National Football League

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expected to return to practice Wednesday

1 hour ago
Tua Tagovailoa expected to start Sunday for Dolphins
National Football League

Tua Tagovailoa expected to start Sunday for Dolphins

1 hour ago
Carson Wentz likely out 4-6 weeks; Eagles sputtering after halftime
National Football League

Carson Wentz likely out 4-6 weeks; Eagles sputtering after halftime

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes