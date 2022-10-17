National Football League NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Giants-Jaguars, pick 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Giants are off to a 5-1 start but will be the underdogs for the third consecutive week when they play at the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) on Sunday.

New York is in second place in the NFL's NFC East Division after winning three in a row. The Jaguars have won four of the seven games against the Giants, including the past two (2018, 2014).

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Giants and Jaguars — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Giants overtake Ravens, talks Lamar Jackson's reckless interception | THE CARTON SHOW Craig Carton and James Jones discuss the Giants beating the Ravens.

RELATED: Bills, Eagles earn statement wins

Giants at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Jaguars -3 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Giants +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

The Giants are 5-1, tying the Vikings for the second-best record in the NFC through six weeks. The Giants' refusal to give up on games is the reason they've been so successful this season. Here's a good stat to know: New York is the fourth team in NFL history to have three wins through six games while being outscored by 10 points or more in the second half. The team's defense has toughened up in the back half of games and the offense continues to take advantage of opportunities. This offense does everything possible to avoid having their quarterback drop-back pass. The Giants also understand they have no healthy receiving options and their interior offensive line is suspect. The coaching staff deserves so much credit for achieving this record through six games.

The Jaguars started the season with three straight wins and the hype train was building steam – my big butt even jumped on the train. The Jaguars played clean football. They didn’t allow many points and quarterback Trevor Lawrence started off hot. Now, they have cooled off, losing three straight games. No shame in losing, but it’s more about how they’ve lost. They lost to the Eagles, who are now 6-0. No biggie there. But then they scored six points in a home loss to the Texans and allowed 34 points to the Colts. The Colts, mind you, are a team that can’t move the ball. Jacksonville has regressed back to the mean.

The Jaguars have the edge at most positions in this game — at quarterback, with their offensive and defensive lines and maybe even coaching. However, it’s hard to wager against the Giants at the moment, especially when they cover a ton of games on the road with quarterback Daniel Jones. This number is still at 3 which is juicy and I’ll grab it now.

PICK: Giants (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more