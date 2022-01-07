National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Chargers-Raiders, point spread, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The most unlikely of playoff scenarios could unfold when the Los Angeles Chargers play at the Las Vegas Raiders in a battle of 9-7 teams on Sunday Night Football.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday night's matchup between the Chargers and Raiders — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Chargers -3 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Raiders +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Chargers are 8-8 against the spread (ATS) this season (5-6 as favorite, 3-2 as underdog). The Raiders are 7-9 ATS this season (6-4 as underdog, 1-5 as favorite).

The Chargers have hit the over in the over/under (O/U) nine times in 16 games this season. The Raiders have hit the over in the over/under (O/U) seven times in 16 games this season.

The Chargers are 12-8 ATS and 7-13 straight up (SU) on the road vs. AFC West opponents since 2015, with the over hitting in 12 of those games. The Raiders are 10-10 ATS and 10-10 SU at home vs. AFC West opponents since 2015.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre

"This game features the biggest matchup of the weekend, and it's tough not to love the Chargers. Los Angeles' offense is on a roll and should torch Las Vegas (380 yards of offense, 4-for-5 in the red zone in the earlier meeting), as the Chargers have scored 28 or more points in five straight games.

"Even with tight end Darren Waller possibly playing for the first time in over a month, Last Vegas just doesn't have the offense to keep up."

PICK: Chargers (-3 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3 points

Other Things To Know

If the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) upset the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) and the Chargers and Raiders play to a tie Sunday night, both AFC West teams would make the playoffs.

Heading into the weekend, the Chargers have the seventh and final playoff spot and the Raiders are in the No. 8 spot. The winner of Sunday's game would make the postseason.

Los Angeles ranks fourth in total offense, averaging 387.1 yards per game. Las Vegas is 11th at 364.9.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is third in the NFL in passing yards with 4,631. Raiders QB Derek Carr is fourth, 13 yards behind Herbert.

Herbert is 409-for-608 passing (67.3%) with 35 touchdowns (tied for third in the NFL) and 14 interceptions.

His favorite targets are Keenan Allen (100 catches for 1,086 yards with six touchdowns) and Mike Williams (67 catches for 1,027 yards, eight TDs)

Versatile running back Austin Ekeler is second in the NFL in touchdowns with 18 (11 rushing, seven receiving).

Carr is 408-for-590 passing (69.2%) with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Carr's favorite target is Hunter Renfrow, who has 88 catches for 1,025 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Raiders expect the return of tight end Darren Waller, who has missed the past five games due to back and knee injuries and being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waller had 53 catches for 643 yards (12.1 per catch) with two touchdowns.

The Raiders lead the all-time series 66-56-2, but the Chargers have won the previous two games, including a 28-14 decision on Oct. 4.

