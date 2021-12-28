National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Cardinals-Cowboys, point spread, more 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 10-5 Arizona Cardinals play at the 11-4 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a contest between playoff-bound teams.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Cardinals and Cowboys — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -4.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Cardinals +187 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.7.0 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Cowboys are 12-3 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Cardinals are 9-6 ATS this season.

The Cowboys have hit the over in the over/under seven times in 15 games this season. The Cardinals have hit the over in the over/under seven times in 15 games this season.

The Cowboys are 10-1 ATS and 9-2 straight up (SU) when scoring more than 20.4 points. The Cardinals are 8-3 ATS and 9-2 SU when scoring more than 20.5 points.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"I would take Arizona here, it's one of my favorite bets. Teams that come off of these 30- and 40-point wins always come back down to earth the following week. It's hard to motivate a team off of that kind of win.

'Arizona will come into this game playing with absolute urgency. Dallas has their division locked up. Meanwhile, Arizona is in trouble here. The Rams are surging and the Niners are playing well, so the Cardinals have to win one of these games. Five-and-a-half points with what I consider a desperate and talented team. ... I love Arizona here. It's a lot of points. I think Dallas wins this game, but Arizona covers."

PICK: Cardinals (+4.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 4.5 points (or win outright)

Other Things To Know

The teams enter the game on opposite ends of streaks. Dallas has won four in a row while Arizona is on a three-game losing streak.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 56-33-1, but the Cardinals have won four of the past five.

Stumbles late in the regular season are a disturbing trend for the Cardinals. From Weeks 1 through 7, the Cardinals have gone 15-5-1 under coach Kliff Kingsbury since 2019, but in games played after Week 7, Arizona is 8-18.

But the Cardinals are 8-1 ATS and 7-2 SU as road underdogs of 3-to-6 points under Kingsbury.

James Conner has been productive for the Cardinals. Conner has 187 carries for 700 yards (3.7 per carry) but has scored 14 touchdowns, second among NFL running backs.

In 12 games, quarterback Kyler Murray is 279-for-404 passing (69.1 percent) for 3,284 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Murray has run for 344 yards on 74 carries (4.6 per attempt) with five rushing TDs.

Murray is 10-5 ATS and 8-7 SU as a starter when a road underdog in his career.

"Arizona matches up fairly well against Dallas in the trenches," Cowherd said. "I have faith they are going to pop out of this funk in the next two weeks."

The Cowboys have one of the most balanced offenses in the NFL.

In 14 games, quarterback Dak Prescott is 365-for-531 passing (68.7 percent) for 3,928 yards, 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Ezekiel Elliott leads Dallas in rushing with 899 yards on 210 carries (4.3 per attempt) with 10 touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb leads the Cowboys with 74 catches for 1,006 yards (13.6 per catch) with six touchdowns.

