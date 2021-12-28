National Football League
NFL odds: How to bet Cardinals-Cowboys, point spread, more NFL odds: How to bet Cardinals-Cowboys, point spread, more
National Football League

NFL odds: How to bet Cardinals-Cowboys, point spread, more

3 hours ago

The 10-5 Arizona Cardinals play at the 11-4 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a contest between playoff-bound teams.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Cardinals and Cowboys — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -4.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Cardinals +187 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.7.0 total)
Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Cowboys are 12-3 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Cardinals are 9-6 ATS this season.

The Cowboys have hit the over in the over/under seven times in 15 games this season. The Cardinals have hit the over in the over/under seven times in 15 games this season.

The Cowboys are 10-1 ATS and 9-2 straight up (SU) when scoring more than 20.4 points. The Cardinals are 8-3 ATS and 9-2 SU when scoring more than 20.5 points.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"I would take Arizona here, it's one of my favorite bets. Teams that come off of these 30- and 40-point wins always come back down to earth the following week. It's hard to motivate a team off of that kind of win.

'Arizona will come into this game playing with absolute urgency. Dallas has their division locked up. Meanwhile, Arizona is in trouble here. The Rams are surging and the Niners are playing well, so the Cardinals have to win one of these games. Five-and-a-half points with what I consider a desperate and talented team. ... I love Arizona here. It's a lot of points. I think Dallas wins this game, but Arizona covers."

PICK: Cardinals (+4.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 4.5 points (or win outright)

Other Things To Know

The teams enter the game on opposite ends of streaks. Dallas has won four in a row while Arizona is on a three-game losing streak.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 56-33-1, but the Cardinals have won four of the past five.

Stumbles late in the regular season are a disturbing trend for the Cardinals. From Weeks 1 through 7, the Cardinals have gone 15-5-1 under coach Kliff Kingsbury since 2019, but in games played after Week 7, Arizona is 8-18.

But the Cardinals are 8-1 ATS and 7-2 SU as road underdogs of 3-to-6 points under Kingsbury.

James Conner has been productive for the Cardinals. Conner has 187 carries for 700 yards (3.7 per carry) but has scored 14 touchdowns, second among NFL running backs.

In 12 games, quarterback Kyler Murray is 279-for-404 passing (69.1 percent) for 3,284 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Murray has run for 344 yards on 74 carries (4.6 per attempt) with five rushing TDs.

Murray is 10-5 ATS and 8-7 SU as a starter when a road underdog in his career.

"Arizona matches up fairly well against Dallas in the trenches," Cowherd said. "I have faith they are going to pop out of this funk in the next two weeks." 

The Cowboys have one of the most balanced offenses in the NFL.

In 14 games, quarterback Dak Prescott is 365-for-531 passing (68.7 percent) for 3,928 yards, 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Ezekiel Elliott leads Dallas in rushing with 899 yards on 210 carries (4.3 per attempt) with 10 touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb leads the Cowboys with 74 catches for 1,006 yards (13.6 per catch) with six touchdowns.

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL legend John Madden dies at 85
National Football League

NFL legend John Madden dies at 85

5 mins ago
Kansas City Chiefs jump to top of Herd Hierarchy
National Football League

Kansas City Chiefs jump to top of Herd Hierarchy

1 hour ago
COVID-19 updates: Record 96 NFL players test positive
National Football League

COVID-19 updates: Record 96 NFL players test positive

1 hour ago
NFL odds: How to bet Buccaneers-Jets, point spread, more
National Football League

NFL odds: How to bet Buccaneers-Jets, point spread, more

5 hours ago
NFL odds: Super Bowl futures odds for every team before week 17
National Football League

NFL odds: Super Bowl futures odds for every team before week 17

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes