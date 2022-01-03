National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Browns-Steelers, point spread, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) aim to keep their playoff hopes alive when they play host to the Cleveland Browns (7-8) on Monday Night Football.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Monday night's matchup between the Browns and Steelers — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Steelers -1.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Browns +110 udnerdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total);

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Browns are 7-8 against the spread (ATS) this season (3-5 as favorite, 4-3 as underdog). The Steelers are 6-9 ATS this season (5-4 as underdog, 1-5 as favorite).

The Browns have hit the under in the over/under(O/U) eight times in 15 games this season. The Steelers have hit the under in the O/U eight times in 15 games this season.

The Browns are 7-13 ATS and 5-15 straight up (SU) on the road vs. AFC North opponents since 2015, with the over hitting in 12 of those games. The Steelers are 10-10 ATS and 15-5 SU at home vs. AFC North opponents since 2015, with the under hitting in 12 of those games.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre

"I already bet the over on this game. Ben Roethlisberger is going to air it out and Baker Mayfield has something to prove."

PICK: Steelers-Browns OVER 43.5 points combined (at FOX Bet)

Other Things To Know

Both teams have had issues with COVID-19 and have lost four of their past six games. The Steelers have four starters on defense, including linebacker Joe Schobert (team's second-leading tackler), on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns at one point were missing their top two quarterbacks due to COVID-19 and currently have key players Myles Garrett (groin), linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (non-COVID illness) and running back Kareem Hunt (ankle) at less than 100 percent.

Six of Cleveland's eight losses have been by six points or fewer.

Mayfield has battled injury issues this season for the Browns. Mayfield is 237-for-380 passing (62.4%) for 2,825 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Running back Nick Chubb is third in the NFL in rushing yards with 207 carries for 1,143 yards (5.5 yards per carry) with eight touchdowns.

The game could be the final home contest for Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger, who said "all signs are pointing to" retirement.

Roethlisberger is 336-for-515 passing (65.2%) for 3,373 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

In his 18 seasons, Roethlisberger is 5,386-for-8,353 passing (64.5%) for 63,721 yards, 416 touchdowns and 209 interceptions.

"Great players rise to the moment in their last big game at home," said FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd, who added he was on the then-underdog Steelers last week before the line flipped. "Total letdown spot for the Browns after being eliminated from the playoffs."

Roethlisberger ranks fifth on the all-time passing yardage list and eighth on the career passing TD list.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick leads the Steelers in tackles (114) and shares the lead in interceptions (two).

