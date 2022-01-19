National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Bills-Chiefs, point spread, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Buffalo Bills (12-6) play at the Kansas City Chiefs (13-5) in the divisional round Sunday in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Bills and Chiefs — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs (6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -1.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Bills cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Bills +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Chiefs are 9-9 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Bills are 10-6-2 ATS this season.

The Chiefs are 11-7 on the over in the over/under (O/U) this season. The Bills are 9-9 on the O/U this season.

The Bills are 17-18 (.486) all-time in the playoffs, 4-11 in road playoff games. The Chiefs are 16-20 (.444) all-time in the playoffs, 8-8 in home playoff games.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"At -2, I'm taking Kansas City. That is what a professional bettor would bet at that number. Mahomes has 20 touchdowns and 1 pick at home in the playoffs.

"So much of what Buffalo does is predicated on Josh Allen's big plays. He's going to take a shot on six or seven big plays, but do they hit? They all hit against New England. Against Jacksonville, none of them hit. The way to beat Buffalo is to disrupt Allen – for example, Steelers in the opener or Jacksonville on the road. If you can get Allen out of his rhythm and he gets a little frantic, you've got a shot. So to me, if I'm Kansas City, I'm trying to manipulate the line of scrimmage."

Pick via FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre

"I unloaded on the Chiefs earlier this morning. This is my big bet, maybe my biggest bet of the season here. If K.C. can just get to Allen with four guys, I don't know if he is going to be able to beat this defense."

PICK: Chiefs (-1.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1.5 points

Other Things To Know

The Chiefs beat the Bills 38-24 on Jan. 24 to advance to Super Bowl LV. The teams have split four playoff games.

The Bills lead the all-time series 27-23-1, but the teams have split the past 18 games. Buffalo won at Kansas City 38-20 during the regular season on Oct. 10 when the Chiefs had four turnovers.

The Chiefs finished third (396.8 yards per game) and the Bills fifth (381.9) in total offense during the regular season. The Bills were third (28.4 points per game) and the Chiefs fourth (28.2 PPG) in scoring.

Buffalo is on a five-game winning streak.

Allen sparked the Bills to a 47-17 win over the Patriots in the wild-card round on Saturday. Allen was 21-for-25 passing (84%) for 308 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 157.6.

Allen was also Buffalo's second-leading rusher with six carries for 66 yards with a long run of 26 yards.

During the regular season, Allen was 409-for-646 passing (63.3%) for 4,407 yards, 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Stefon Diggs led the Bills during the regular season with 103 catches for 1,225 yards (11.9 yards per catch) with 10 touchdowns (tied for sixth in the NFL).

Safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer tied for fourth in the NFL with five interceptions during the regular season. Hyde intercepted a pass against the Patriots on Sunday.

The Chiefs have won 10 of their past 11 games.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP, is 7-2 during the postseason, with both losses coming against Tom Brady.

Mahomes was 30-for-39 passing (76.9%) for 404 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in the win over Pittsburgh during the wild-card round.

During the regular season, Mahomes was 436-for-658 passing (66.3%) for 4,839 yards, 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Chiefs had a pair of 1,000-yard receivers during the regular season in wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. Hill had 111 catches for 1,239 yards (11.2 YPC) with nine touchdowns. Kelce had 92 catches for 1,125 yards (12.2 YPC) with nine TDs.

Kelce had five catches for 108 yards (21.6 YPC) and a TD against the Steelers. It was Kelce's fourth straight playoff game with 100 or more receiving yards, tied with Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Brown for the longest streak in NFL postseason history.

Kelce has seven career playoff games with 100 or more receiving yards, the second-most in history behind Jerry Rice (eight games).

Kelce, who played some quarterback in college for the Cincinnati Bearcats, threw a 2-yard TD pass on a trick play against the Steelers.

