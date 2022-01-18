National Football League NFL odds: How to bet 49ers-Packers, point spread, more 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The San Francisco 49ers (11-7) will get a chance at revenge when they play at the Green Bay Packers (13-4) in an NFC divisional round playoff game Saturday night.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Saturday night's matchup between the 49ers and Packers — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

San Francisco 49ers @ Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Packers -5.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)

Moneyline: Packers -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); 49ers +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The 49ers were 10-8 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Packers were 12-5 ATS this season, second-best in the NFL.

The 49ers were 8-10 on the over in the over/under (O/U) this season. The Packers were 8-9 on the over in the O/U this season.

The 49ers are 9-3 ATS and 10-2 straight up (SU) when scoring 22 or more points. The Packers are 10-4 ATS and 12-2 SU when scoring 22 or more points.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"The early read is San Francisco completely outplayed Dallas and had to hang on for their life at the end to win. This is why I like Green Bay, and I like the Packers by about a 10-spot. They are rested and ready."

PICK: Packers (-5.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 5.5 points

Other Things To Know

FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre tweeted Tuesday about the health of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has been playing with a torn ligament in his right thumb. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Garoppolo suffered a "slight" sprain in his right (throwing) shoulder Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Packers beat the 49ers 30-28 on a last-second field goal in San Francisco on Sept. 26, starting a four-game skid for the 49ers.

The teams are 4-4 all-time in the postseason, but San Francisco has won the previous three playoff contests. The most recent was San Francisco's 37-20 victory in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 19, 2020. The 49ers also won the most recent playoff game in Green Bay, Wisc., a 23-20 decision on Jan. 5, 2014.

The 49ers are the most surprising team still alive, considering San Francisco started the season 2-4 and lost starting running back Raheem Mostert to a season-ending knee injury in the opener.

Garoppolo was sidelined by a calf injury earlier this season. The backup is Trey Lance, the third pick in the most recent NFL Draft. San Francisco traded two first-round picks and a third rounder to the Miami Dolphins to move up nine spots and draft Lance.

In 15 regular-season games, Garoppolo was 301-for-441 passing (68.3%) for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Lance played in six regular-season games and was 41-for-71 passing (57.7%) for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. Lance added 38 carries for 168 yards (4.4 yards per carry) with one TD.

"I think the reason the Niners drafted Trey Lance is for moments like this. The 49ers will need to play perfectly to win," Cowherd said "Aaron Rodgers is going to do things Jimmy G can't. You are asking a lot in the NFL to play perfectly and win.

"I thought Jimmy G's interception and the fourth and inches where he didn't wait for Trent Williams to set, those are remedial quarterback mistakes late in games and I think that will be the Niners undoing here."

San Francisco receiver Deebo Samuel has developed into one of the NFL's most versatile threats. Samuel led the 49ers in receiving with 77 catches for 1,405 yards (18.2 yards per catch) with six touchdowns. Samuel is second on the 49ers in rushing with 365 yards on 59 carries (6.2 yards per attempt) with eight touchdowns.

Elijah Mitchell, who missed the regular-season game against the Packers (shoulder), leads the 49ers in rushing with 963 yards on 207 carries (4.7 yards per carry) with five touchdowns in 11 games.

Tight end George Kittle has 71 catches for 910 yards (12.8 YPC) with six touchdowns.

Defensive end Nick Bosa, who leads the 49ers in sacks with 15.5, entered concussion protocol during the Dallas game but Shanahan said he is "pretty optimistic" Bosa can play. Linebacker Fred Warner, who leads the 49ers in tackles with 137, suffered an ankle injury against the Cowboys, but Warner tweeted he'll "be good to go."

The Packers are led by Rodgers, who is the favorite to win the NFL MVP award for the fourth time.

Rodgers, who missed one game this season after testing positive for COVID-19, is 366-for-531 passing (68.9%) for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions (lowest among regular starting QBs).

Rodgers' favorite target is receiver Davante Adams, who has 123 catches for 1,553 yards (12.6 yards per catch) with 11 TDs. Adams was second in the NFL in receptions and receiving yards per game (97.1).

The 49ers passed on picking Rodgers with the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, instead selecting Utah Utes quarterback Alex Smith. Rodgers, who played for the nearby California Golden Bears, was picked 24th by the Packers.

Green Bay has a balanced running attack with AJ Dillon (187 carries, 903 yards, five TDs) and Aaron Jones (171 carries, 799 yards, four TDs).

The Packers lead the all-time series 38-32-1.

