OBJ calls time with Giants 'some of the greatest years' of his life

Odell Beckham Jr.'s journey to the Super Bowl is a well-documented one.

From being traded from the New York Giants to the Cleveland Browns in 2019, to being released midway through the 2021 season by the Browns and landing with the Los Angeles Rams, the talented, yet polarizing, wide receiver has experienced the many ups and downs of the NFL in his eight-year career.

And with time to reflect on his journey ahead of Super Bowl LVI, he took the time to show appreciation for his time in New York.

"Those are some of the greatest years of my life," Beckham said during Super Bowl media availability.

"To a place that gave me a home from the start and if there’s anything that I could look back on and wish was different, it would be that I would be having this same opportunity with them, or not having the losing seasons and just being part of a winning culture and organization. Because I wanted that for New York just as bad as anybody. This, to me, feels like it’s for everybody in my career, just being exactly where I’m at now with the opportunity to win a Super Bowl. Just want to take full advantage of it."

Beckham's tenure with the Giants made him one of the most recognizable names in professional sports, with the receiver rewriting the NFL record books, recording 390 receptions, 5,476 receiving yards and 44 touchdowns in five seasons with the Giants.

After a disappointing stint with the Browns, Beckham has returned to looking like the player that set the NFL ablaze early in his career since joining the Rams.

Whether he finishes the deal and wins a championship on Sunday with the Rams remains to be seen, but his time in New York clearly impacted him for the better.

