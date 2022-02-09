San Francisco 49ers Niners' Deebo Samuel sees star potential in Trey Lance 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 49ers will likely have a new quarterback under center to start the 2022 season. But that doesn't seem to faze Deebo Samuel a single bit.

Samuel, the 49ers' star wide receiver, dropped by "The Herd" on Wednesday, where he discussed the team's quarterback situation. When asked about Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance , he stressed how well Lance was set up under Garoppolo's tutelage since being drafted third overall in 2021.

"I feel like Trey got a really good glimpse of what it takes to prepare to be a starter in this league [from Garoppolo]," Samuel said. "I feel like he'll be a superstar."

The wide receiver is also confident that Lance is ready to step up as a full-time starter.

"I feel fine with it. I feel like [Garoppolo] was a great leader to Trey," Samuel said.

Another guy who feels like Garoppolo was the perfect mentor? Trey Lance.

"Everyone put us against each other and everything like that in the media, throughout this whole year, from OTAs and everything. But he’s been nothing but a brother to me," Lance said after the Niners' season ended in an NFC Championship loss to the Rams.

"Whether it’s competing in practice or sitting in the meetings he’s been nothing but great to me and I’ve been nothing but thankful for him and everything he’s done. He’s going to be one of my best friends for my whole entire life."

Garoppolo, 30, has been the 49ers’ starter since 2017, going 35-16 in that span while leading them to two NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl appearance.

Lance made two starts during the 2021 regular season, going 1-1. He was 41-of-71 passing, tallying 603 passing yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions in six total appearances.

The Niners went 9-7 in games Jimmy G started. However, all signs point to San Francisco maneuvering a Garoppolo trade, who has one year remaining on a five-year deal with the team.

