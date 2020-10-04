National Football League NFL's Top Plays of Week 4 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The wildness of the 2020 NFL season continues, with 10 touchdowns scored across the league in the first 20 minutes of another fine Sunday.

And the offenses didn't slow down after that. Check out the best moments from across the league from the Week 4 slate, starting off with America's team, the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Cleveland Browns.

Trick plays to start the day

Forget Baker Mayfield. Jarvis Landry stepped in as QB and got the job done.

The bomb from Landry rightfully caught The King's attention.

Myles Garrett serves sacks for breakfast

And that breakfast comes straight from the blender.

Sorry Dak, that one had to hurt.

The Landry show continues

By the tip of his fingers, Landry hauled it in.

That man is a problem

Dak took hits today, most notably, from Myles Garrett.

No trouble in traffic for Amari

Dak sent a dart into double coverage for Cooper to take it in for six.

Interceptions flying everywhere

Seahawks safety Ryan Neal stepped in for Jamal Adams, and shined in his debut.

This is the content we love to see.

In like a Lamb

There's some good news for Cowboys fans – CeeDee Lamb officially recorded his first career touchdown, and he's having himself a day.

Tom Brady throwing pick-sixes out like candy

Bucs QB Tom Brady now has four pick-sixes in his last six games.

Not great.

Meanwhile, Herbert throws sweet TDs

Chargers QB Justin Herbert sent a 53-yard dime downtown for the score.

Have a day, rook.

Action Jackson to the house

Lamar Jackson ran it in for a nice little 50-yard score.

Talk about a dual-threat QB.

Red zone interception

Getting picked off is never fun, but turning it over in the endzone is even worse.

It's a good day to be named Joe in Cincy

Joey B sent it to Joe Mixon, who hurdled over the defender for the TD.

Mr. Unlimited lives up to his name

If you don't know, now you know: Russell Wilson has an arm.

Make sure to check back throughout the day!

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.