NFL's Top Plays Of Week 17

Week 17 of the NFL season is upon us, and it's a bittersweet feeling.

On one hand, we are turning the corner into the NFL playoffs, and on the other, it's the sign of the 2020 season coming to an end.

Through it all, the final week of the regular season is sure to bring some of the year's best highlights.

Here are the biggest moments from another exciting Sunday in the NFL.

Browns are in the playoffs

The Cleveland Browns needed a win to get in the playoffs, and the Pittsburgh Steelers were in position to play spoiler, after scoring a touchdown to cut the Browns lead to two points late in the fourth.

But the Browns were able to get a stop on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt by the Steelers, and a first down run from Baker Mayfield locked up their playoff spot.

Three years after going 0-16, the Browns are back in the playoffs for the first time in nearly two decades.

Isaiah McKenzie's big first half

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs garner the majority of the headlines for the Buffalo Bills, but in the first half against the Miami Dolphins, Isaiah McKenzie stole the show.

He scored not once...

...not twice...

...but three times in the first half.

It was a full day's worth of work for McKenzie in only 30 minutes.

Quick strike

It didn't take long for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to get on the board against the Falcons, with him connecting with Chris Godwin for this touchdown pass.

A Sterling start

The Giants couldn't have asked for a better start against the Cowboys, with wide receiver Sterling Shepard playing the role of running back for this rushing score.

Milestone run

Nick Chubb's 47-yard touchdown run gave the Bowns an early lead over the Steelers and pushed him past 1,000 yards rushing for the second consecutive season.

Over the top

Lamar Jackson is known for his legs, but he showed elite arm strength with this 43-yard bomb to Miles Boykin.

Making moves

Dalvin Cook is the do-it-all back for the Minnesota Vikings, but Alexander Mattison showed off his elite skill set on this run after the catch for a touchdown.

Kick it into overdrive

Matt Prater has made 50-yard field goals look routine during his career, and now owns the record for most 50-yard field goals in a carer.

More history for Lamar Jackson

Jackson hasn't quite had the repeat performance of his 2019 MVP season in 2020, but he has still been nearly impossible to stop, now crossing the 1,000 yard rushing mark for the second consecutive season.

Alone at the top

It has been a historic rookie season for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and he added to it against the Detroit Lions.

Accidents happen

Tom Brady put the ball right on the money for Scotty Miller, but it still turned into an interception for Falcons safety Ricardo Allen.

Pick 6!

Josh Norman made a call to the house when he took this interception back for a touchdown.

Bully ball

Some would call this a 50-50 ball, but Chase Claypool had no trouble hauling it in for a touchdown.

Herbert heroics

The superlatives to describe Justin Herbert's rookie season are starting to run out, as he continues to toss TD after TD.

A routine play

These long touchdown runs have become a weekly occurance for Titans running back Derrick Henry.

