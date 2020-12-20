National Football League
NFL's Top Plays Of Week 15

21 mins ago

Week 15 of the NFL season is upon us, and teams would love nothing more than to head into Christmas with a W.

Here are the biggest moments from another exciting Sunday in the NFL.

Bigger than football

Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez is an inspiration to all, returning to the field two weeks after having a cancerous tumor removed.

Matty Ice

Matt Ryan starts off perfect against the Buccaneers, finding Russell Gage for a touchdown to cap off an impressive opening drive.

That's a lay-up

Or in this instance a safety, but either way, two points count the same.

Our 60-Minute Drill For NFL Bettors

Geoff Schwartz and Jason McIntyre are here to answer your Week 15 betting questions and track all the late line movements.
1 hour ago
Superheroes Of The Gridiron

FOX Sports' graphics have turned NFL players into comic-book conquerors. Charlotte Wilder gets the backstory behind the illustrations.
12 hours ago
Josh Allen Leads Bills Back To Promised Land

The last time the Bills won the AFC East, their star QB wasn't even born yet. That changed Saturday, as Allen made history.
16 hours ago
What Are The Risks In Brees’ Return?

As Drew Brees returns to the field after suffering a collapsed lung and 11 broken ribs, Dr. Matt Provencher diagnoses the issues.
1 day ago
Welcome To The Rams' House Of Unders

It's not always about the point spread. In his Week 15 picks, Jason McIntyre is loading up on the Rams' defense.
1 day ago
