NFL's Top Plays Of Week 15
21 mins ago
Week 15 of the NFL season is upon us, and teams would love nothing more than to head into Christmas with a W.
Here are the biggest moments from another exciting Sunday in the NFL.
Bigger than football
Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez is an inspiration to all, returning to the field two weeks after having a cancerous tumor removed.
Matty Ice
Matt Ryan starts off perfect against the Buccaneers, finding Russell Gage for a touchdown to cap off an impressive opening drive.
That's a lay-up
Or in this instance a safety, but either way, two points count the same.
Stay tuned for more updates.
Our 60-Minute Drill For NFL Bettors
Geoff Schwartz and Jason McIntyre are here to answer your Week 15 betting questions and track all the late line movements.
Superheroes Of The Gridiron
FOX Sports' graphics have turned NFL players into comic-book conquerors. Charlotte Wilder gets the backstory behind the illustrations.
Josh Allen Leads Bills Back To Promised Land
The last time the Bills won the AFC East, their star QB wasn't even born yet. That changed Saturday, as Allen made history.
What Are The Risks In Brees’ Return?
As Drew Brees returns to the field after suffering a collapsed lung and 11 broken ribs, Dr. Matt Provencher diagnoses the issues.
Welcome To The Rams' House Of Unders
It's not always about the point spread. In his Week 15 picks, Jason McIntyre is loading up on the Rams' defense.
