NFL's Top Plays of Week 10

Week 10 features Tampa Bay looking to bounce back against Carolina, while a rookie Jacksonville quarterback takes on veteran Aaron Rodgers on the frozen tundra and much more.

Check out all the top plays from the day.

Aaron Rodgers touchdowns are dangerous

The Green Bay quarterback launched a bomb to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who scampered 78 yards into the end zone while breaking a referee's ankles, causing the official to take out two Jags defenders.

Rodgers has arm strength and speed after his rushing touchdown, but his hops still need work.

Alex Smith can still sling it

In his first start in 728 days, Smith came to play early, including a 22-yard dart to Terry McLaurin.

Gronk is a monster

Enjoy vintage Brady to Gronk, as Tampa Bay's Rob Gronkowski broke tackles on his way to the red zone, gaining 44-yards.

Then, Brady followed it up with another rocket to Mike Evans, who got up high for the touchdown grab.

Danny Dimes also has wheels

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones got his redemption against the Eagles, and this time instead of tripping short of the end zone, ran it 34 yards to find pay-dirt.

The classic Peanut Punch

Carolina's Shaq Thompson forced a fumble from Tampa Bay running back Ronald Jones.

And after, the Panthers capitalized with a touchdown to tight end Colin Thompson, for not only his first NFL touchdown, but also his first catch in the league.

D'Andre Swift has hops

Detroit’s D'Andre Swift just casually leapt over a grown man like it was no big deal.

Matthew Stafford lofts it long

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford tossed it way down field to Marvin Hall for the 55-yard score.

And Stafford followed it up with another 27-yard dime to Marvin Jones for a wide-open touchdown.

Brady returns to form

Coming off a rough loss last weekend, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady was himself again, sending it perfectly in the basket to Mike Evans.

Gallman goes up and over

New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman decided to soar for six.

Myles Garrett is a sack machine

After taking down DeShaun Watson, Cleveland's Myles Garrett hit a milestone.

Keenan Cole takes house calls

Keenan Cole gave Jacksonville some juice with a 91-yard return, straight shaking defenders on his way to the end zone.

Boston Scott has serious speed

Philadelphia's Boston Scott hit the hole and escaped for the 56-yard score.

Jake Luton with precision

Jacksonville quarterback Jake Luton sent it on a rope to Keenan Cole for the receiver's second score of the day.

Ronald Jones says "see ya"

Tampa Bay's Rojo broke free and took it 98-yards for the touchdown.

