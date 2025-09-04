National Football League
NFL's New York Giants Agree to Sell 10% Stake to Koch Family
National Football League

NFL's New York Giants Agree to Sell 10% Stake to Koch Family

Published Sep. 4, 2025 1:56 p.m. ET

The Koch family has agreed to purchase a 10% stake of the NFL's New York Giants, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the deal must be approved by owners. That could come as soon as their next meeting in October.

The Mara and Tisch families announced in February they were exploring the possibility of selling a minority, noncontrolling stake in the team. They hired Moelis & Co. at the time to serve as their banker.

Julia Koch, the widow of David Koch, who died in 2019, has a net worth of $81.2 billion, according to Forbes. She and her family last year bought 15% of BSE Global, the company that owns the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and WNBA’s New York Liberty.

Bloomberg was first to report the Giants deal at a valuation of $10 billion, which would surpass the then-North American professional record $6.05 billion Josh Harris’ group paid to buy the Washington Commanders from former owner Dan Snyder in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

A spokesperson for Koch had no comment when reached by email Thursday night.

The Mara family has owned the storied football franchise since its founding in 1925. John Mara is president and CEO, and his family and the Tisch family will continue to serve as majority owners.

There were many potential and reported suitors for a stake in the Giants dating back to February, including former quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion, Eli Manning. "Basically, it's too expensive for me," Manning said of purchasing a stake in the Giants in an interview with CNBC Sport back in July. "These numbers are getting very big ... a 1% stake in something valued at $10 billion, it turns into a very big number."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
New York Giants
National Football League
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Week 1 Buzz: Eagles Pursued Micah Parsons Trade With Cowboys?

2025 NFL Week 1 Buzz: Eagles Pursued Micah Parsons Trade With Cowboys?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes