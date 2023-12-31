National Football League NFLPA: Broncos' Russell Wilson threat would 'violate' CBA Updated Dec. 31, 2023 12:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Earlier this week, news broke that the Denver Broncos were benching quarterback Russell Wilson in favor of Jarrett Stidham for the rest of the season. At the heart of the decision appears to be a $37 million signing bonus for Wilson for 2025, which would kick in on the fifth day of the new league year in March if Wilson can't pass a physical.

Denver first approached Wilson about restructuring his contract after its Week 8 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, threatening to bench him for the rest of the season.

A press release from Nov. 4 was made public on Sunday morning, which details the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) saying that Denver following through on benching Wilson under these specific conditions would "violate" the sport's Collective Bargaining Agreement, Wilson's player contract and New York law.

Wilson's agent, Mark Rodgers, initially took Denver's proposal to the NFLPA with the union seeing no credible "threat" to it following through, NFL Network reported on Sunday morning.

Two weeks ago, Broncos head coach Sean Payton was caught on camera chewing out Wilson on the sideline during the team's blowout loss to the Detroit Lions.

Denver began the season 1-5, but it proceeded to win five consecutive games, putting it in the AFC playoff mix. That said, it has since lost three of its last four games, falling to 7-8.

Wilson, 35, is in his second season with the Broncos and just the first season of a five-year, $242.6 million deal.

Over 15 starts this season, Wilson has totaled 3,070 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 98.0 passer rating, while completing 66.4% of his throws. He has also rushed for 341 yards and three touchdowns.

On the whole, Denver's offense entered Week 17 averaging just 187.5 passing yards (25th in NFL), 110.7 rushing yards (14th), 298.2 total yards (25th) and 21.8 points (16th).

The Broncos close out the regular season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-10), followed by a road matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8).

