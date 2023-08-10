National Football League NFL young talent rankings: No. 22 Bills haven't struck gold in draft since Josh Allen Updated Aug. 10, 2023 9:46 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Which NFL teams have the best young cores? FOX Sports took a deep look at every team's core of players drafted between 2019 and 2023 to ascertain which franchises have the most promising base of young talent. Our writers ranked all 32 individually, and the final result is an aggregate of all those lists. We'll count them down for you before the start of the 2023 NFL season, starting with the worst (No. 32) all the way up to No. 1.

The Buffalo Bills aren't getting the reinforcements they would hope for in the draft. Yes, general manager Brandon Beane pulled off a coup by drafting and developing quarterback Josh Allen in 2018. He is a true franchise changer. But Beane hasn't truly won a draft since the arrival of Allen. It might be time for the 2022 or 2023 class to make a big difference on the roster.

We're looking at you, James Cook and Kaiir Elam.

Because the Bills have committed so much salary cap space to Allen, they haven't retained as much talent in free agency (with Tremaine Edmunds heading to Chicago), nor have they attracted the offensive weapons fans are clamoring for (DeAndre Hopkins and Odell Beckham Jr.). That means the youth needs to step up.

Young core

DT Ed Oliver

Edge Gregory Rousseau

WR Gabe Davis

OL Spencer Brown

S Taylor Rapp

RB James Cook

Honorable mention: TE Dawson Knox & CB Dane Jackson

Standout: DT Ed Oliver

Buffalo had good reason to extend Oliver for four years and $68 million. As it goes with a defensive tackle, it's not the counting stats that'll sell you. He finished his first four seasons with 151 tackles, 12.5 total sacks, 42 QB hits and 11 pass deflections. But his film showed he's crucially important to establishing their run defense and setting up his teammates on the edge in passing situations.

That's how he earned his deal in June.

"I don't feel any pressure – I feel like I'm going to outplay the contract, to be honest," Oliver told reporters on June 6 after signing the contract. "I just want to shut everybody up who said I was overpaid (with the new contract). Just sit back and watch me."

Josh Allen, Bills talk Super Bowl: 'we're working towards a Lombardi trophy'

Potential breakout: WR Gabe Davis, RB James Cook

Cook is in line for a massive role in this offense. Last year, he was the Bills' most explosive back — by far — but the team decided to slowly integrate him into the offense, particularly after he fumbled on his first NFL carry.

That said, the Bills were struggling to run the ball until he took on a bigger role. The proof was clear: They needed to use him more. And it's easy to imagine him taking on a large role in the passing game, too. The team brought in Damien Harris and Latavius Murray, a pair of respectable runners who will eat into Cook's workload. But that's just fine. Cook is on the smaller side (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) and will benefit from splitting time.

Buffalo offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said Cook is an "every-down back" for the offense.

"I think we're really excited about him and what he can do," Dorsey said early in training camp.

As for Davis, this will be his last year to prove himself. It's strange to think last year was a bit of a disappointment when he finished with 48 catches for 836 yards and seven touchdown. But expectations are extremely high for the Bills offense now that Allen is perennially in the MVP conversation.

Bills coaches explained away Davis' quiet season as WR2 by saying he struggled with an ankle injury that limited his mobility for most of the season. Well, he's healthy now. He will probably have to eclipse 1,000 yards and put up close to 65 catches if the team is going to keep him in the same role for 2024.

Don't believe me. Listen to Stefon Diggs!

"I feel like Gabe Davis will have a breakout year," Diggs said during training camp. "I feel like he had got nicked up a little early last year, but I think this year he's gonna have an amazing year. He's damn near WR1 in my eyes. I feel like if I wasn't here, Gabe Davis would be a WR1 and it's something that I can hang my hat on when I say that. He's an extremely hard worker."

Contracts to consider: CB Dane Jackson, WR Gabe Davis

On one hand, Davis would have to be an absolute monster for the team to want to extend him, considering their other financial obligations. And then … if they help him put up monster numbers, they might actually decide they can't afford him. So they're damned if they do make him into a top-tier receiver. And they're damned if they don't. But he will be a player to watch for an extension. The coaches and executives have repeatedly expressed support and admiration for Davis, one of the team's hardest workers.

As for Jackson, he has the chance to be CB2 across from Tre'Davious White. But Jackson will have to fight with first-rounder Kaiir Elam and scrappy seventh-rounder Christian Benford. Maybe those two youngsters will develop to the point where the team can afford to let Jackson go. If those second-year corners do not develop, Jackson will be a crucial piece on defense. And maybe he earns himself a deal that keeps him in Buffalo.

Key stats

Ed Oliver's 30 TFL are the seventh most among all defensive tackles and nose tackles since 2019, and his 11 passes defended are tied for the third-most among all defensive tackles since 2019.

Dawson Knox is one of six tight ends to record 20 receiving touchdowns over the last four seasons.

Taylor Rapp recorded an 84.6 tackle grade in 2022, 15th best out of all safeties (per PFF). He had a 76.2 overall defensive grade in 2022, 21st among all safeties (per PFF)

Greg Rousseau is one of 20 defensive ends with 12-plus sacks and 18-plus TFLs over the last two seasons. He recorded an 82.5 pass-rush grade in 2022, 15th among all edge rushers (per PFF)

Inside info:

Greg Rousseau: "Expectation was always that it would take him a year or two. Was well on his way to double-digit sacks last year before the ankle injury. Offers rare burst and bend off the edge for such a tall player with the arm length and power to play the run." —NFL evaluator

Ed Oliver: "Crazy explosive. In my 20+ years of attending the Combine, I don't ever recall a defensive tackle who exceeded Oliver's 36" vertical jump. Fires off the snap like he's shot from a cannon, forcing guards and centers to immediately pinch inside and freeing up rushing lanes on the perimeter for Oliver's teammates. Better than the stats." —NFL evaluator

Prior to joining FOX Sports as the AFC East reporter, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @henrycmckenna .

