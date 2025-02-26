National Football League
NFL will consider adopting its postseason OT rules for the regular season
National Football League

NFL will consider adopting its postseason OT rules for the regular season

Published Feb. 26, 2025 6:15 p.m. ET

The NFL is considering changing overtime rules in the regular season to decrease the advantage for teams who win the coin toss.

"It's time to rethink the overtime rule," league executive Troy Vincent said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Albert Breer on where Shedeur Sanders will get drafted

Albert Breer on where Shedeur Sanders will get drafted

Vincent said the competition committee agrees overtime rules need to be addressed. Receiving the ball first has become more of an advantage than pre-2011 when it was a sudden death period. Receiving teams won 56.8% of games in overtime from 2017-24, up from 55.4% from 2001-11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both teams currently have an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime unless a touchdown is scored on the first possession.

"Should it be the same overtime rules as it is in the postseason?" Vincent added.

The rules are different in the playoffs. Both teams get a chance to have a possession even if the offense scores a touchdown on the opening drive. That postseason change came after Buffalo's loss to Kansas City in a divisional round game in January 2022.

 [Related: NFL plans to replace chains with Hawk-Eye virtual measurement in 2025]

Making the overtime rules the same in the regular season is a possible solution along with extending the period to 15 minutes.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ravens GM calls sexual misconduct allegations against Justin Tucker 'concerning'

Ravens GM calls sexual misconduct allegations against Justin Tucker 'concerning'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXT
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes