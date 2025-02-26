NFL plans to replace chains with Hawk-Eye virtual measurement in 2025
The chain gang has been an essential part of the NFL game for as long as one can remember, but it's undergoing a change in 2025.
Beginning next season, the NFL is expected to replace the chains — which are used to indicate the line to gain on a series of downs — with the Hawk-Eye virtual measurement system, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent told reporters Wednesday.
The chain gain will stick around, NFL Network added.
This would mean that all measurements for the line of scrimmage would be determined virtually, as opposed to by a referee, though the official will still place the ball down on the field. The technology was used during the 2024 NFL preseason.
For example, said technology could overturn a call on the field regarding whether a ball-carrier reached the line to gain for a first down. It's not the same as chip technology, but it could, in theory, have helped with controversial spots like in the most recent AFC Championship Game.
Elsewhere, Vincent said that the league is considering "expanded replay assist" for flags that are thrown in live time.
Vincent also said that the NFL is examining potentially matching the regular-season overtime rules with postseason overtime rules (both teams getting a chance to score a touchdown the first time they touch the ball) and that they "need to do something" about onside kicks; an onside kick attempt had to be formally declared and could only be attempted in the fourth quarter with the team trailing last season.
The NFL Scouting Combine takes place this week in Indianapolis.
