NFL Week 7 top plays: Murray, Cardinals lead Dalton, Saints on TNF
NFL Week 7 top plays: Murray, Cardinals lead Dalton, Saints on TNF

1 hour ago

Week 7 of the NFL season kicks off with Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints marching into Glendale, Arizona to take on Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in an NFC tilt on Thursday Night Football.

Both teams enter the matchup 2-4 on the season. New Orleans is currently third in the NFC South, ahead of only Carolina, while Arizona is in last place in the NFC West.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's matchup.

New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals

Bombs away!

Dalton connected with Rashid Shaheed for a monster 53-yard touchdown right out of the gate, as the Saints jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Kick back

Following a long reception from Murray to Rondale Moore, Arizona got on the board with a 50-yard field goal from former Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.

When the Saints don't go marching in

New Orleans looked primed to go up by double digits before Dalton was picked off by Cards cornerback Antonio Hamilton in the end zone.

Closing the gap

Eno Benjamin broke free for a monster pickup that helped move the Cardinals downfield, which resulted in a field goal to keep things close, 7-6.

Bouncing back

After Saints wideout Kevin White's dazzling 64-yard catch-and-run, Dalton hit Taysom Hill for a short touchdown to extend the Saints' lead, 14-6.

Star power

Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram was the star of Arizona's ensuing drive, capping it off with his first career touchdown

A successful two-point conversion from Benjamin tied things up at 14 points a piece in the second quarter.

Pick-six!

Dalton was picked off on New Orleans' own side of the field by Cardinals CB Marco Wilson and taken to the house, as Arizona took a 20-14 lead.

Pick-12!!

Dalton was intercepted again moments later, this time by Isaiah Simmons, who returned it 55 yards for another score. That gave the Cards a 28-14 lead at halftime.

Stay tuned for updates.

