National Football League NFL Week 6 odds: 'Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda' parlay; five bets that would've won big Published Oct. 14, 2024 11:07 p.m. ET

NFL Week 6 odds are a memory now, and a rather great memory for the public betting masses, who cleaned up.

Per usual, there’s plenty of people playing Monday morning quarterback. So we at FOX Sports are gonna join in by playing Tuesday morning quarterback for the sports betting crowd.

If there’s one thing recreational bettors love, it’s wagering on parlays. And that’s understandable. Betting a little to win a lot is appealing, like the lottery, or in this instance, perhaps a mini-lottery. However, remember this, too: Parlays are a bookmaker’s best friend.

That being said, what if I told you that betting $10 on: a three-time Pro Bowl receiver with 40+ career touchdowns to score first; a receiver with four 1,000-yard seasons to score first; a favorite with the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft to win straight up; a team that made the NFC title game to cover a less than four-point spread; and a game involving the reigning MVP and Heisman winners to go over 50 points would profit you over $5,000?

In Week 6, it would have. So with that in mind, here’s this week’s edition of …

Woulda Coulda Shoulda

Wouldn’t it have been nice to turn 10 bucks into, oh, $5,600 or so? The following five-team parlay in DraftKings Sportsbook’s NFL Week 6 odds would’ve done just that:

Midway through the first quarter, Philadelphia wideout Brown found the end zone for that game’s first touchdown. Tampa Bay wideout Godwin was even more efficient, scoring less than five minutes into the game.

Chicago was a modest favorite vs. Jacksonville, playing in London. But it was pretty much all Bears, all day in a 35-16 victory. And Detroit made even easier work of Dallas in a 47-9 road blowout.

As for the Washington-Baltimore total: The Over was 4-1 for both teams heading into Sunday’s showdown. So make it 5-1 now, after a 30-23 Ravens victory.

That last leg was at least a bit of a sweat. It took Austin Seibert’s 49-yard field goal with 2:48 remaining to clear the 50.5 total.

Add it all up, and you’ve got odds of +56213, or ostensibly 561/1. So that parlay would profit a cool $5,621.30. Don’t forget that 30 cents!

To reiterate, there’s a reason the odds are so long on these types of bets. And bookmakers want nothing more than for you to add more and more legs to your parlay tickets.

So wager accordingly. If you’re looking for a little entertainment value for your $10 or $20, then it’s fine to fire on these mini-lottery tickets. Just don’t be borrowing against next month’s rent money.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

