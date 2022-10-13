National Football League NFL Week 6: Commanders lead Bears on Thursday Night Football 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Washington Commanders (1-4) are taking on the Chicago Bears (2-3) in an NFC tilt on Thursday Night Football.

The Bears debuted an alternate orange helmet during two games this season, which marks the first time that players will wear anything other than the team's traditional navy blue helmet.

On the other side, Commanders rookie Brian Robinson Jr. made his first start almost seven weeks after being shot twice in an attempted robbery. He played 18 snaps in his NFL debut last week.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's matchup.

Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears

And we're off!

The Bears' offense got off on the right foot, charging downfield with ease, but things quickly took a turn.

So close, yet so far away

Misfortune struck on the Bears' second drive, as Justin Fields was picked off on Washington's own 5-yard line.

Wheels!

The Bears got a boost from Khalil Herbert's 64-yard pickup, but Chicago wasn't able to capitalize on the big gain.

Denied!

Washington's defense came up with a goal-line stand, stopping the Bears at the 1-yard line.

Points!

The Commanders added a field goal late in the second quarter to avoid a first-half shutout and take a 3-0 lead.

Bears take the lead

Things picked up in the second half when Fields threw a picture-perfect pass to Dante Pettis for a 40-yard touchdown.

The score gave the Bears a 7-3 lead in the third quarter.

Taking over

Washington added a short field goal early in the fourth quarter to keep things close, 7-6.

On the following drive, Bears receiver Velus Jones Jr. muffed the punt and Washington recovered. Then, Commanders running back Robinson Jr. punched in a 1-yard score to give the visiting team the lead, 12-7.

Stay tuned for updates.

