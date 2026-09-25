National Football League
NFL schedule, week 3
National Football League

NFL Week 3 Schedule: How to Watch, TV Channels, Streaming

Published Sep. 25, 2026 10:51 a.m. ET

Week 3 of the NFL regular season runs from Thursday, Sept. 24 through Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. The week opened with the Falcons at Packers on Thursday night, continues with 14 games on Sunday, Sept. 27, including an international game in Brazil, and closes with the Eagles at Bears on Monday night.

Below is the complete Week 3 schedule with kickoff times and TV networks.

NFL Week 3 Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 24

Sunday, Sept. 27

Monday, Sept. 28

Some FOX windows above are regionalized. When multiple games share the same kickoff time on FOX, the matchup shown in a given market depends on the local broadcast map, so check local listings for the exact game airing in your area.

How to Watch NFL Week 3

FOX carries six games in Week 3, with four games at 1 p.m. ET and two games at 4:05 p.m. ET. Fans can watch NFL games on FOX One, subject to regional availability and other restrictions.

The Thursday night opener aired exclusively on Prime Video. CBS carries seven Sunday games, including the Ravens vs. Cowboys game in Rio de Janeiro. The Rams at Broncos Sunday night game airs on NBC. The Monday night Eagles at Bears game airs on ESPN and ABC and is available through the FOX One and ESPN bundle.

Check the NFL schedule for updates throughout the season.

Week 3 features an early international window in Brazil, six FOX Sunday broadcasts and a Monday night meeting in Chicago to close the slate. Check back throughout the week for more NFL coverage on FOX Sports.

share
recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: How People Around NFL Are Reacting To Young QB Injuries: 'Holy S---! What Is Going On?'

    How People Around NFL Are Reacting To Young QB Injuries: 'Holy S---! What Is Going On?'

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Week 3 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers

    2026 NFL Week 3 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Catchup: Giants Keeping QB Options Open; Bears Still Unsure On Week 3 Starter

    NFL Catchup: Giants Keeping QB Options Open; Bears Still Unsure On Week 3 Starter

  2. NFL Trending Image: NFL Group Chat Fact Or Fiction: Jayden Daniels The New RGIII? Dak Prescott, MVP?

    NFL Group Chat Fact Or Fiction: Jayden Daniels The New RGIII? Dak Prescott, MVP?

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Awards Ballot: After Winning Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker Has Become A Top RB

    NFL Awards Ballot: After Winning Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker Has Become A Top RB

    NFL Trending Image: Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?

    Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?

  3. NFL Trending Image: NFL Week 3 Betting Report: Bettors Taking Note Of The Buffalo Bills

    NFL Week 3 Betting Report: Bettors Taking Note Of The Buffalo Bills

    NFL Trending Image: West Coast Read: Time To End Justin Herbert-Mike McDaniel Marriage? Brock Purdy's MVP Start

    West Coast Read: Time To End Justin Herbert-Mike McDaniel Marriage? Brock Purdy's MVP Start

    NFL Trending Image: Giants QB Jaxson Dart To Undergo Knee Surgery, Miss Rest Of 2026 Season

    Giants QB Jaxson Dart To Undergo Knee Surgery, Miss Rest Of 2026 Season

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: How People Around NFL Are Reacting To Young QB Injuries: 'Holy S---! What Is Going On?'
How People Around NFL Are Reacting To Young QB Injuries: 'Holy S---! What Is Going On?'
NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Week 3 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers
2026 NFL Week 3 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers
NFL Trending Image: NFL Catchup: Giants Keeping QB Options Open; Bears Still Unsure On Week 3 Starter
NFL Catchup: Giants Keeping QB Options Open; Bears Still Unsure On Week 3 Starter
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Which QBs Other Than Josh Allen Have Impressed The GOAT?

Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Which QBs Other Than Josh Allen Have Impressed The GOAT?

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: How People Around NFL Are Reacting To Young QB Injuries: 'Holy S---! What Is Going On?'

    How People Around NFL Are Reacting To Young QB Injuries: 'Holy S---! What Is Going On?'

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Week 3 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers

    2026 NFL Week 3 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Catchup: Giants Keeping QB Options Open; Bears Still Unsure On Week 3 Starter

    NFL Catchup: Giants Keeping QB Options Open; Bears Still Unsure On Week 3 Starter

  2. NFL Trending Image: NFL Group Chat Fact Or Fiction: Jayden Daniels The New RGIII? Dak Prescott, MVP?

    NFL Group Chat Fact Or Fiction: Jayden Daniels The New RGIII? Dak Prescott, MVP?

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Awards Ballot: After Winning Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker Has Become A Top RB

    NFL Awards Ballot: After Winning Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker Has Become A Top RB

    NFL Trending Image: Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?

    Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?

  3. NFL Trending Image: NFL Week 3 Betting Report: Bettors Taking Note Of The Buffalo Bills

    NFL Week 3 Betting Report: Bettors Taking Note Of The Buffalo Bills

    NFL Trending Image: West Coast Read: Time To End Justin Herbert-Mike McDaniel Marriage? Brock Purdy's MVP Start

    West Coast Read: Time To End Justin Herbert-Mike McDaniel Marriage? Brock Purdy's MVP Start

    NFL Trending Image: Giants QB Jaxson Dart To Undergo Knee Surgery, Miss Rest Of 2026 Season

    Giants QB Jaxson Dart To Undergo Knee Surgery, Miss Rest Of 2026 Season

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: How People Around NFL Are Reacting To Young QB Injuries: 'Holy S---! What Is Going On?'
How People Around NFL Are Reacting To Young QB Injuries: 'Holy S---! What Is Going On?'
NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Week 3 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers
2026 NFL Week 3 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers
NFL Trending Image: NFL Catchup: Giants Keeping QB Options Open; Bears Still Unsure On Week 3 Starter
NFL Catchup: Giants Keeping QB Options Open; Bears Still Unsure On Week 3 Starter
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Seahawks vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs CommandersWatch Vikings vs Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs BuccaneersWatch Cardinals vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs 49ersWatch Illinois vs Ohio State on FOX One Watch Illinois vs Ohio StateWatch Minnesota vs Washington on FOX One Watch Minnesota vs Washington
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes