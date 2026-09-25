NFL Week 3 Schedule: How to Watch, TV Channels, Streaming

Week 3 of the NFL regular season runs from Thursday, Sept. 24 through Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. The week opened with the Falcons at Packers on Thursday night, continues with 14 games on Sunday, Sept. 27, including an international game in Brazil, and closes with the Eagles at Bears on Monday night.

Below is the complete Week 3 schedule with kickoff times and TV networks.

NFL Week 3 Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 24

Sunday, Sept. 27

Monday, Sept. 28

Some FOX windows above are regionalized. When multiple games share the same kickoff time on FOX, the matchup shown in a given market depends on the local broadcast map, so check local listings for the exact game airing in your area.

How to Watch NFL Week 3

FOX carries six games in Week 3, with four games at 1 p.m. ET and two games at 4:05 p.m. ET. Fans can watch NFL games on FOX One, subject to regional availability and other restrictions.

The Thursday night opener aired exclusively on Prime Video. CBS carries seven Sunday games, including the Ravens vs. Cowboys game in Rio de Janeiro. The Rams at Broncos Sunday night game airs on NBC. The Monday night Eagles at Bears game airs on ESPN and ABC and is available through the FOX One and ESPN bundle.

Check the NFL schedule for updates throughout the season.

Week 3 features an early international window in Brazil, six FOX Sunday broadcasts and a Monday night meeting in Chicago to close the slate. Check back throughout the week for more NFL coverage on FOX Sports.