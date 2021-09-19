National Football League NFL Week 2 odds: Betting results, lines for every game 40 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season is officially here – which means it's time to place your bets.

Here are the point spreads, moneylines and total over/unders for Week 2 in the NFL (with all odds via FOX Bet).

LIVE GAMES IN PROGRESS

MINNESOTA VIKINGS @ ARIZONA CARDINALS (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -3.5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Vikings +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "The look-ahead line for this game was Arizona -2.5, and it opened at -4, crossing through a critical number of 3.

" Minnesota has numerous problems. To start with, the team had nine new starters from Week 1 of last year. The Vikings defense gave up 127 yards rushing to Joe Mixon and committed 12 penalties. And, the rebuilt secondary was torched (of the 85 cornerbacks graded out last weekend, Mackensie Alexander ranked 80th; Bashaud Breeland 85th).

"Minnesota also has issues on their offensive line, as they gave up 3 sacks to Cincinnati; Chandler Jones and JJ Watt could be in line for monster games. About the only thing working in Minnesota's favor – besides "they won't play that badly again" – is that Mike Zimmer is 30-15 ATS off a loss.

"That is, if he doesn't lose the locker room first."

PICK: Cardinals (-3.5) to win by more than 3.5 points at FOX Bet

ATLANTA FALCONS @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -12.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -700 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.43 total); Falcons +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

DALLAS COWBOYS @ LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -3 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Cowboys +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: "Betting against the Chargers when they're a home favorite has been a professional angle for some time. I know guys that have made lots of money over the years fading coaches Norv Turner, Mike McCoy, and Anthony Lynn as short California chalk.



"The truth is, I do like new Bolts head coach Brandon Staley a lot, so this isn't just a straight fade. It's more about taking that explosive Dallas offense with three extra days of rest. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense showed me a lot on opening night in Tampa, and I'll gladly take the full field goal in what should be a coin flip game."

PICK: Cowboys (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

TENNESSEE TITANS @ SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Seahawks -6 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Titans +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "It's easy to overreact to a Week 1 game, but I'm doing it here for a good reason.

"Last Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks went on the road and won a tough-looking game, a spot they've struggled in the past. There was no weird end of the game situation. The Seahawks didn't blow a late lead only to have Russell Wilson save them.

"And the reason for this is their new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. He is from the Shanahan/McVay tree, and you could see his influence on that offense in Week 1. Seattle went heavy play-action pass, increasing their usage by almost 20% from last season. Play-action pass equals easy completions for Wilson, and with Metcalf and Lockett as his weapons, that equals big plays.

"Seattle's defensive line sacked Carson Wentz three times, plus pressuring him another 10 opportunities last weekend. Look for more of the same in this game. Lastly, the fans are back in the stands. Let's keep it real. Playing in Seattle is a pain in the ass. It's freaking loud. And the worse you play, the louder the stadium gets.

"Lumen Field will be rocking as the Seahawks win this going away."

PICK: Seahawks (-6) to win by more than 6 points at FOX Bet

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS @ BALTIMORE RAVENS (8:20 p.m ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -3.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Ravens +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I think something was very clear Sunday against the Browns: You can run the ball on the Chiefs. So depending on how Baltimore can expedite all their new personnel in the backfield, I think I'd take the Ravens.

"Cleveland certainly saw something on film as they just kept attacking the right side. The way to beat a great quarterback like Mahomes is to have him become a spectator. He was a spectator for half that football game.

"The Raiders defeating the Ravens, that will create urgency in Baltimore. Baltimore plays a style that is better leading than trailing, and remember, Kansas City starts slow."

PICK: Ravens (+3.5) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright) at FOX Bet

DETROIT LIONS @ GREEN BAY PACKERS (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Packers -12 (Packers favored to win by more than 12 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Packers -550 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.82 total); Lions +425 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "The Packers got embarrassed last weekend, losing 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints. They are a veteran team and will bounce back against a Lions team that made a furious comeback to make their loss to the San Francisco 49ers look closer than it was. Let's not forget the Lions were down 41-17 in the fourth quarter.

"The Packers will dominate on Monday Night."

PICK: Packers (-11.5) to win by more than 11.5 points at FOX Bet

COMPLETED GAMES

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS @ NEW YORK JETS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Patriots (-6) cover by winning by more than 6 points

Moneyline: Patriots win as -250 favorites (bet $10 to win $14 total); Jets were +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 43 points scored by both teams combined (31)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: 49ers (-3.5) cover by winning by more than 3.5 points

Moneyline: 49ers win as -154 favorites (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Eagles were +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 49.5 points scored by both teams combined (31)

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS @ PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Raiders (+6.5) cover by winning outright

Moneyline: Steelers were -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Raiders win outright as +225 underdogs (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 47 points scored by both teams combined (43)

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM 30, NEW YORK GIANTS 29

Closing point spread: Giants (+4) cover by losing by fewer than 4 points

Closing oneyline: Washington wins as a -188 favorite (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Giants were +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Closing total scoring over/under: OVER 41 points scored by both teams combined (59)

CINCINNATI BENGALS @ CHICAGO BEARS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Bears (-2.5) cover by winning by more than 2.5 points

Moneyline: Bears win as -138 favorites (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Bengals were +120 underdogs to win

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 45 points scored by both teams combined (37)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ CAROLINA PANTHERS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Panthers (+3.5) cover by winning outright

Moneyline: Saints were -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Panthers win outright as +160 underdogs (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 44.5 points scored by both teams combined (33)

HOUSTON TEXANS @ CLEVELAND BROWNS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Texans (+13) cover by losing by fewer than 13 points

Moneyline: Browns win as -650 favorites (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Texans were +475 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 47.5 points scored by both teams combined (52)

LOS ANGELES RAMS @ INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Colts(+3.5) cover by losing by fewer than 3.5 points

Moneyline: Rams win as -188 favorites (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Colts were +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 48.5 points scored by both teams combined (51)

DENVER BRONCOS @ JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Broncos (-6.5) cover by winning by more than 6.5 points

Moneyline: Broncos win as -275 favorites (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Jaguars were +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 44.5 points scored by both teams combined (36)

BUFFALO BILLS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Bills (-3.5) cover by winning by more than 3.5 points

Moneyline: Bills win-175 favorites (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Dolphins were +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 48 points scored by both teams combined (35)

