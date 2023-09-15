National Football League NFL Week 2 injury tracker: Austin Ekeler doubtful, DeAndre Hopkins questionable Published Sep. 15, 2023 5:26 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season continues Sunday, but there are plenty of impact players dealing with injuries. Here are the players whose status remains up in the air:

Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Injury: Ankle

Status: Doubtful

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans

Injury: Ankle

Status: Questionable

C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

Injury: Shoulder

Status: Questionable

Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Injury: Oblique

Status: Questionable

Andrew Thomas, OT, New York Giants

Injury: Hamstring

Status: Questionable

Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

Injury: Hamstring

Status: Questionable

Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

Injury: Hamstring

Status: Questionable

David Bakhtiari, OT, Green Bay Packers

Injury: Knee

Status: Questionable

Quay Walker, LB, Green Bay Packers

Injury: Concussion

Status: Questionable

