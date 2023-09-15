NFL Week 2 injury tracker: Austin Ekeler doubtful, DeAndre Hopkins questionable
Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season continues Sunday, but there are plenty of impact players dealing with injuries. Here are the players whose status remains up in the air:
Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Injury: Ankle
Status: Doubtful
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans
Injury: Ankle
Status: Questionable
C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans
Injury: Shoulder
Status: Questionable
Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Injury: Oblique
Status: Questionable
Andrew Thomas, OT, New York Giants
Injury: Hamstring
Status: Questionable
Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
Injury: Hamstring
Status: Questionable
Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers
Injury: Hamstring
Status: Questionable
David Bakhtiari, OT, Green Bay Packers
Injury: Knee
Status: Questionable
Quay Walker, LB, Green Bay Packers
Injury: Concussion
Status: Questionable
