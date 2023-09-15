National Football League
NFL Week 2 injury tracker: Austin Ekeler doubtful, DeAndre Hopkins questionable
National Football League

NFL Week 2 injury tracker: Austin Ekeler doubtful, DeAndre Hopkins questionable

Published Sep. 15, 2023 5:26 p.m. ET

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season continues Sunday, but there are plenty of impact players dealing with injuries. Here are the players whose status remains up in the air:

Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Injury: Ankle

Status: Doubtful

ADVERTISEMENT

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans

Injury: Ankle

Status: Questionable

C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

Injury: Shoulder

Status: Questionable

Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Injury: Oblique

Status: Questionable

Andrew Thomas, OT, New York Giants

Injury: Hamstring

Status: Questionable

Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

Injury: Hamstring

Status: Questionable

Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

Injury: Hamstring

Status: Questionable

David Bakhtiari, OT, Green Bay Packers

Injury: Knee

Status: Questionable

Quay Walker, LB, Green Bay Packers

Injury: Concussion

Status: Questionable

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Austin Ekeler
DeAndre Hopkins
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB's No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday on his rise, Orioles' future, viral hotel story

MLB's No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday on his rise, Orioles' future, viral hotel story

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes