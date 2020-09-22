National Football League
National Football League

NFL Week 2 Injury Timetables

3 hours ago

The injury bug hit the National Football League in a big way in Week 2, with a number of key offensive players getting banged up.

What are some of the prognoses and expectations for these stars on offense?

Dr. Matt Provencher, former head team physician for the New England Patriots, broke down the highest-profile injuries.

Injury: Torn ACL

Dr. Matt's thoughts: "Unfortunately, this means his season is done. When you look at our data and you look at how running backs come back after ACL injuries, Year 1 after an ACL is just not the same as the prior year ⁠— and they can lose about 40 or up to 60 percent of production. We hope that's not the case in Saquon's case."

Injury: High ankle sprain

Dr. Matt's thoughts: "Our data would suggest that on average for running backs in his position, this is about 3.6 weeks back to getting onto the field, and he should be pretty good at that point. He may experience about an 8-10 percent decline in overall output in his first week back."

Injury: High ankle sprain

Dr. Matt's thoughts: "The good news is I think he's going to be back between 1-3 weeks. Why? The video didn't show that it was too bad of an ankle roll. And, he plays the quarterback position, which is just less lateral movements than some of the other football positions."

Injury: AC joint sprain

Dr. Matt's thoughts: "There are a variety of AC joint separations, but for a throwing shoulder (on a) quarterback, we expect several weeks that he'll be back on the field after this AC joint sprain heals so he can start throwing again."

Check out Dr. Provencher's entire rundown below:

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

Herd Hierarchy: NFL Week 3

Herd Hierarchy: NFL Week 3
Was Russell Wilson's Week 2 dominance enough to vault Seattle into the top spot in Colin Cowherd's Herd Hierarchy?
1 hour ago
National Football League

All Washed Up?

All Washed Up?
Drew Brees didn't look like himself on Monday night. Could the reality be that this is the new norm for the Saints legend?
3 hours ago
National Football League

Making Themselves At Home

Making Themselves At Home
Derek Carr caught fire in Las Vegas' NFL debut as the Raiders stayed undefeated. Drew Brees and the Saints? Not so much.
17 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys

The Most Entertaining Team In Football

The Most Entertaining Team In Football
When it comes to the Cowboys, you never know what’s coming next. And that's half the fun, Martin Rogers writes.
18 hours ago
National Football League

Zeke Files For 'Feed Me' Trademark

Zeke Files For 'Feed Me' Trademark
The Dallas Cowboys running back is making his motto official, Charlotte Wilder writes. Now, who wants a "FEED ME" tie?
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks