NFL Week 2 Injury Timetables

The injury bug hit the National Football League in a big way in Week 2, with a number of key offensive players getting banged up.

What are some of the prognoses and expectations for these stars on offense?

Dr. Matt Provencher, former head team physician for the New England Patriots, broke down the highest-profile injuries.

Injury: Torn ACL

Dr. Matt's thoughts: "Unfortunately, this means his season is done. When you look at our data and you look at how running backs come back after ACL injuries, Year 1 after an ACL is just not the same as the prior year ⁠— and they can lose about 40 or up to 60 percent of production. We hope that's not the case in Saquon's case."

Injury: High ankle sprain

Dr. Matt's thoughts: "Our data would suggest that on average for running backs in his position, this is about 3.6 weeks back to getting onto the field, and he should be pretty good at that point. He may experience about an 8-10 percent decline in overall output in his first week back."

Injury: High ankle sprain

Dr. Matt's thoughts: "The good news is I think he's going to be back between 1-3 weeks. Why? The video didn't show that it was too bad of an ankle roll. And, he plays the quarterback position, which is just less lateral movements than some of the other football positions."

Injury: AC joint sprain

Dr. Matt's thoughts: "There are a variety of AC joint separations, but for a throwing shoulder (on a) quarterback, we expect several weeks that he'll be back on the field after this AC joint sprain heals so he can start throwing again."

