National Football League NFL Week 15 top plays: 49ers facing Seahawks on TNF just in share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 15 of the NFL season kicks off with Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks playing host to the Brock Purdy-led San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

Purdy, who was the final pick in this year's draft, has been thrust into a starting role after injuries to starter Trey Lance and backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo . Meanwhile, Smith has been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season, leading the league with a 71.5 completion percentage.

Here are the top plays!

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Look good, feel good, play good

The 49ers will be wearing all white uniforms, while the Seahawks are sporting their neon green look.

Stay tuned for updates!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more