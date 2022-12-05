National Football League NFL Week 13 live updates: Saints grab the lead from Bucs on MNF 30 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 13 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday with a highly anticipated NFC matchup, as Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints hit the road to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs (5-6) currently lead the NFC South, while the Saints (4-8) anchor the division. But New Orleans is 4-2 against Brady with the Buccaneers (regular season and postseason).

Here are the top plays!

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Two trends at battle

Brady hasn't been too great against the Saints since his arrival in Tampa Bay in 2020. However, his record on "Monday Night Football" matches the overall greatness of his career - going 19-8 in those games.

All rise?

The G.O.A.T. will be playing quarterback, but AL MVP Aaron Judge is also in the stadium.

Setting the tone

Bucs LB Lavonte David got a third-down sack on the Saints' opening drive to get things going for Tampa's defense.

On the dot

Dalton showed off his arm before the first quarter ended, completing a 40-yard pass to Rashid Shaheed that got the Saints out from deep in their own territory and onto the other side of the field.

Want some touchdowns, Taysom?

Super utility man Taysom Hill got the Saints on the board when he somehow snuck his way to getting open along the sideline to make a 30-yard touchdown grab, giving them a 7-3 lead.

