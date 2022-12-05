National Football League
NFL Week 13 live updates: Saints grab the lead from Bucs on MNF
National Football League

NFL Week 13 live updates: Saints grab the lead from Bucs on MNF

30 mins ago

Week 13 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday with a highly anticipated NFC matchup, as Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints hit the road to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs (5-6) currently lead the NFC South, while the Saints (4-8) anchor the division. But New Orleans is 4-2 against Brady with the Buccaneers (regular season and postseason). 

Here are the top plays!

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Two trends at battle

Brady hasn't been too great against the Saints since his arrival in Tampa Bay in 2020. However, his record on "Monday Night Football" matches the overall greatness of his career - going 19-8 in those games. 

All rise?

The G.O.A.T. will be playing quarterback, but AL MVP Aaron Judge is also in the stadium.

Setting the tone

Bucs LB Lavonte David got a third-down sack on the Saints' opening drive to get things going for Tampa's defense.

On the dot

Dalton showed off his arm before the first quarter ended, completing a 40-yard pass to Rashid Shaheed that got the Saints out from deep in their own territory and onto the other side of the field. 

Want some touchdowns, Taysom?

Super utility man Taysom Hill got the Saints on the board when he somehow snuck his way to getting open along the sideline to make a 30-yard touchdown grab, giving them a 7-3 lead.

Stay tuned for updates!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Justin Fields failed to answer remaining questions, and other NFC North takeaways
National Football League

Justin Fields failed to answer remaining questions, and other NFC North takeaways

13 mins ago
Jared Goff, Joe Burrow shine; Tua, Deshaun Watson wane: NFL notes and analysis
National Football League

Jared Goff, Joe Burrow shine; Tua, Deshaun Watson wane: NFL notes and analysis

32 mins ago
Cowboys climb, Chiefs crash in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams
National Football League

Cowboys climb, Chiefs crash in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams

1 hour ago
NFL odds: How Jimmy Garoppolo's injury impacts 49ers' Super Bowl, NFC odds
National Football League

NFL odds: How Jimmy Garoppolo's injury impacts 49ers' Super Bowl, NFC odds

3 hours ago
Mr. Irrelevant has a shot: Brock Purdy adds gunslinger mentality to 49ers
National Football League

Mr. Irrelevant has a shot: Brock Purdy adds gunslinger mentality to 49ers

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes