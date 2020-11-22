National Football League Titans clip Ravens in OT, Steelers Win Again 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Derrick Henry crushed the Baltimore Ravens with a game-deciding touchdown in overtime, while also cracking a major milestone on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Taysom Hill and PJ Walker enjoyed successful debut starts at quarterback for their respective teams, while Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow was carted off against Washington after reportedly tearing his ACL.

Here are the major takeaways from the early window of Week 11:

Henry, Titans walk off vs. Ravens in OT

Considering how heated affairs were in pregame warmups, we should have known fireworks were in store when the Ravens and Titans took the field.

The Titans set the tone early, scoring on their first possession via tight end Jonnu Smith, his third straight game with a TD.

The two AFC heavyweights traded blows throughout the games, with Ryan Tannehill completing 22 of 31 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson finished 17-for-29 with 186 yards, one TD and one pick on his stat sheet, but also tacked on 51 yards on the ground.

The Titans took a lead late in the fourth quarter with a max-effort touchdown from AJ Brown, but Jackson and the Ravens mounted a drive on their next possession to get a game-tying field goal from Justin Tucker.

The game then went into overtime, and the Ravens punted on their opening possession of the extra period. That left the door open for the Titans to win with a touchdown, and Derrick Henry delivered in grandiose fashion.

Hill leads Saints past Falcons

After some midweek obfuscation as to who would officially start for the Saints at quarterback in place of the injured Drew Brees, Taysom Hill officially got the call over Jameis Winston – and delivered in a 24-9 victory.

Hill, a jack of all trades for the Saints, rose to the occasion in his first NFL start as a QB. The 30-year-old finished the day 18-for-23 for 233 yards through the air, but did the bulk of his damage on the ground with 10 carries for 51 yards and two scores.

Meanwhile, New Orleans’ defense hamstrung Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense, holding Atlanta to three field goals.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan feasted, racking up three sacks in the game as the Saints got to Ryan a whopping eight times.

The relentless Saints defense also picked off Ryan twice, ensuring their seventh consecutive win.

Burrow carted off in Bengals loss

The Cincinnati Bengals lost more than the game against Washington, as rookie sensation Joe Burrow was carted off following an awkward hit in the third quarter.

Early indications for the 2020 No. 1 overall pick were not good.

And NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed early fears after reporting that the initial diagnosis for Burrow pointed to an ACL tear.

Prior to exiting the game, Burrow had gone 22-for-34 for 203 yards and a touchdown.

For Washington, rookie running back Antonio Gibson kept rolling along with his fifth touchdown in four games.

Gibson tallied 94 yards on 16 carries in the 20-9 win for Washington, which moved them to 3-7 to keep pace in the snail-like race for the NFC East title.

Walker wins first NFL start

PJ Walker had an up-and-down outing in his first start in the NFL, but the Carolina Panthers took down the Detroit Lions for a 20-0 victory.

Filling in for the injured Teddy Bridgewater, Walker, of XFL fame, dropped a few dimes, including his first career touchdown.

But the 25-year-old also experienced some lows.

Walker finished the game 24-for-34 for 258 yards, one TD pass and two picks, but got a helping hand on offense from running back Mike Davis, who chipped in with 64 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Steelers steamroll Jags to stay undefeated

The Steelers kept their perfect record unblemished with a comprehensive 27-3 win against the Jaguars.

Save for a field goal on their opening drive, the Jaguars failed to threaten the Steelers, who played suffocating defense from then on.

In addition to snaring four Jake Luton interceptions, the Steelers forced the Jags to punt six times.

Offensively, Big Ben found seven different pass-catchers, finishing the day 32-for-46 passing with 267 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Diontae Johnson led the way with 12 catches for 111 yards, while rookie wideout Chase Claypool continued his sensational start to his career, scoring his 10th touchdown in 10 games.

Browns pile on hapless Eagles

A fumble from Miles Sanders on the opening drive for the Philadelphia Eagles foreshadowed a sloppy performance from the Birds in a 22-17 loss in rainy Cleveland.

On the following possession for Philadelphia, an embattled Carson Wentz threw a pick-six to put the Browns on the board early.

A drab first half saw both teams fail to score again, as the Browns shut out the Eagles in the opening two quarters.

In the end, Wentz threw two interceptions and two touchdowns on the day, both of which were his 14th of the season.

The running game led the way for Cleveland, as Nick Chubb romped for 114 yards on 20 carries while Kareem Hunt battled for 11 yards on 13 carries, but managed to find the end zone when it mattered most.

With the win, the Browns snapped a streak of five straight losses to the Eagles.

Watson carries Texans to win

The Houston Texans finally got a win against a team not named the Jaguars, as Deshaun Watson put on a showcase to defeat Cam Newton and the Patriots, 27-20.

Both quarterbacks enjoyed solid days, as Newton racked up 365 yards and a touchdown on 26 of 40 passing.

Watson won the duel, however, going 28-for-37 for 344 yards and two passing touchdowns, along with a highlight-reel rushing score in the second quarter.

The game came down to the wire after the Texans punted the ball back to the Patriots in the closing seconds, but the clock ran out on New England.

After having beaten only the Jaguars twice entering Sunday, the Texans now sit at 3-7.

