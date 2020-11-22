National Football League
National Football League

Sports World Reacts To Joe Burrow Injury

2 hours ago

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field with a left knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team.

Shortly after, it was reported by multiple sources that Burrow suffered a torn ACL.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was hit in his left leg on a third-down play that resulted in an incomplete pass to Tyler Boyd. 

Burrow laid on the ground for several minutes before being carted off the field, and the team declared him out with a left knee injury.

Before the initial diagnosis came down, Burrow tweeted shortly before 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, suggesting that he is out for the remainder of the season.

FOX Sports injury expert and former New England Patriots head team physician Dr. Matt Provencher broke down the various scenarios for Burrow after the ACL injury was reported.

NFL players, fans, and analysts took to social media to wish Burrow well and offer their prayers and thoughts.

Stay tuned for more updates.

