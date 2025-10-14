NFL Trade Deadline: 10 Impact Players Who Could Be Dealt

Which NFL stars might have new homes by November?

As some teams are focused on acquiring "right now" players to rent for a postseason push, others are looking to get a head start on free agency by adding a quality player and immediately handing him a hefty contract extension as part of the deal.

Regardless of motives, the trade market should explode in the coming weeks with teams wheeling and dealing to get deals done ahead of the Nov. 4 deadline. Keep an eye on these 10 players as my top trade candidates:

Trey Hendrickson, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals

The NFL's reigning sack leader might have signed a one-year, $29 million deal to sweeten the pot on his original contract, but that does not mean he is off the market for inquiring teams. Hendrickson’s premier pass-rushing skill and non-stop motor make him a disruptive force off the edge in a pass-happy league. Though the All-Pro would like a blockbuster deal heading into 2026, a late-season trade would enable a contender to take advantage of his talents while initiating contract talks to extend the relationship beyond this season.

Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

Teams looking for a talented pass catcher with superb route-running skills should inquire about Olave’s availability. Despite his injury concerns (concussions), the fourth-year pro is a proven playmaker with a pair of 1,000-yard seasons on his resume. With several teams looking for a speedy WR2 to partner with a franchise quarterback and an established or emerging No. 1 receiver, Olave could be a hot commodity on the trade market.

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

The Jets’ slow start could create an opportunity for a general manager to swipe a quality running back with a versatile game. As a patient runner-receiver with outstanding vision and burst, Hall is a "plug-and-play" back who fits any system. He has amassed 410 rushing yards through six contests, including a pair of 100-yard games that showcased his potential as a workhorse. For a team looking to add an RB1 to the backfield, the fourth-year pro is the top running back on the market.

Bradley Chubb, EDGE, Miami Dolphins

Despite Chubb’s injury-plagued tenure at Miami, the former Pro Bowler is still a dominant pass rusher when healthy. The ninth-year pro has 43.5 sacks in 79 career games, including four through six contests in 2025. As a productive, heavy-handed edge rusher with a contract that does not feature any guaranteed money in 2027, Chubb is an attractive trade candidate for teams looking for a veteran pass rusher down the stretch.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

The disgruntled wide receiver campaigned for a new contract throughout the offseason, but the Raiders have shown little interest in upgrading his deal despite posting his first 1,000-yard season of his career in 2024 with the Silver and Black. Given Myers’ displeasure and the emergence of Dont’e Thornton and Jack Bech, the Raiders could move their WR1 to beef up their draft capital and create more playing time for their young pass catchers.

Tariq Woolen, CB, Seattle Seahawks

The one-time Pro Bowler looked like a future gold jacket performer when he led the league with six interceptions as a rookie. Unfortunately, Woolen has struggled mightily since his impressive debut, with shoddy coverage and poor technique overshadowing his positive plays on the island. Considering how a change in scenery could help the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder rediscover his magic as a super-sized "ballhawk," the Seahawks’ phones should buzz as the trade deadline approaches.

Jameis Winston, QB, New York Giants

The veteran gunslinger is a capable starter with 87 starts over a 10-year career. While his detractors will point to his turnover woes (111 career interceptions) as a concern, Winston’s leadership and deep ball prowess could enhance a team looking for an experienced quarterback to upgrade their QB2 position for the stretch run. After a respectable run in 2024 as a part-time starter in Cleveland (2-5 record with 13 touchdowns and 80.6 passer rating

David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

The Browns’ continued struggles and the impressive debut of Harold Fanning, Jr. could make the ultra-athletic tight end available on the market. Njoku not only brings outstanding pass-catching skills as a versatile "Y" (tight end), but he is a scrappy blocker on the perimeter with the size and strength to battle linebackers on the edges. Though he is a free agent in 2026, the veteran could add a dimension to a team looking for a spark in the passing game.

Arden Key, EDGE, Tennessee Titans

The underrated pass rusher is a productive rotational player with big game experience. Key’s length, rugged playing style and relentlessness make him an ideal fit for a team looking for a super-sub to add to the lineup. With 28 career sacks, 34 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles on the resume, the Titans might be able to secure a valuable late-round pick for a veteran with playmaking potential on the edges.

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

With the Ravens mired in a slump, the preseason contenders could become top sellers on the trade market to acquire more draft capital to overhaul its roster in 2026. Andrews is a prime candidate as a productive, pass-catching tight end with three Pro Bowl berths on his resume. Although his critical drop in the AFC Divisional Round overshadows his impressive career, astute team builders could view Andrews as a "chain mover" needed to complete a lineup for a postseason push.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.