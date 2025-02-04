National Football League NFL Super Bowl LIX Predictions, Picks for FOX Super 6 by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Feb. 4, 2025 5:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the Super Bowl with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the Eagles-Chiefs game. All you have to do is finish in the top six to have a chance at $100K in guaranteed prizes. But if you are able to predict everything perfectly, you will walk away with the whopping $1 MILLION grand prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's 100% free. If you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on the Super Bowl being played this Sunday Feb. 9. Just be sure to install the FOX Sports app or go to FoxSuper6.com to play.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. What will be the first scoring play in the 2nd quarter?

Touchdown, field goal (or free kick), safety, no points scored in 2Q

I think this one could start off as a defensive battle to be honest. These are two top-10 defenses from the regular season, and in three playoff games, the Eagles are allowing just 18.3 points per game. Meanwhile, Kansas City is allowing 21.5 points in two games. There will be some touchdowns scored in this one, but I also think that early on, both teams will look to just put points on the board when they can.

Prediction: Field goal

2. Which team will be leading at halftime?

Chiefs or Eagles

I think this is going to be a close game, from beginning to end. Like, too close to call. I could see the Eagles taking a tight lead into halftime, after pounding the ball with Saquon Barkley for the entirety of the first half.

Prediction: Eagles

$1 Million Question: What will be the score at halftime?

Prediction: Eagles 14, Chiefs 13

3. Which of these combinations of songs will be in Kendrick Lamar's halftime show setlist?

squabble up, Not Like Us, Savior

luther, HUMBLE, Money Trees

Not Like Us, Alright, Swimming Pools

Different setlist

Yes, I keep up with my Kendrick Lamar. When I look at this list, my thought process is, "What songs can he afford not to play?" Fans won't riot if he doesn't play Savior or Money Trees, even though both are great songs. He has to play Alright, he has to play Swimming Pools, and isn't playing Not Like Us the entire reason he was invited to perform at the Super Bowl?

Prediction: Not Like Us, Alright, Swimming Pools

4. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS in the second half?

Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts

One of these quarterbacks is really, really good. A two-time Pro Bowler who has guided his team to two Super Bowl appearances. The other quarterback is in the running to be the best of all time. If Hurts outgains Mahomes through the air in the second half, it's either because K.C. already has a huge lead, the Philly rushing attack has been shut down for the first time this postseason, or maybe Hurts is ascending to superstar status right before our eyes.

Prediction: Patrick Mahomes

$1 Million Question: How many second-half passing yards will he have?

Prediction: 145 passing yards

5. Rank the players by who will have the most TOTAL SCRIMMAGE YARDS (highest to lowest):

Kareem Hunt, A.J. Brown, Travis Kelce, Saquon Barkley

The Chiefs have to have a plan to stop Barkley in his tracks, right? However, every other team the Eagles faced this season had to have a plan for him as well, and he hasn't been stopped yet. Philly is a running team and there is no way it abandons that come Feb. 9. After that, I don't bet against the Mahomes-Kelce connection. It will show up in some fashion in this game.

Prediction: Barkley, Kelce, Brown, Hunt

6. What will be the result of Super Bowl LIX?

Chiefs win by 2 points or more OR Eagles win or lose by 1 point

I have no strong feelings either way. We have the best roster vs. the best quarterback and coach. With that, I'm just gonna have to go with pedigree in this one. The Chiefs know how to win, and more importantly, they know how to win close. So, unless the Eagles can blow out Kansas City, I have to believe Mahomes and Reid will find a way to pull it off.

Prediction: Chiefs win by 2 points or more

$1 Million Question: What will the final score be?

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Eagles 24

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

