NFL Super Bowl LIX Big Bets report: Bettor wagers $25k on Travis Kelce to win SB MVP Updated Feb. 2, 2025 8:39 p.m. ET

With the NFL now down to just Super Bowl odds, it’s a good time to check in on any high-paying futures parlays or major wagers still live to either the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles.

At the moment, there are a few notable bets to report.

That includes a significant six-figure play.

Read on for more on that ticket and other intriguing Super Bowl bets.

Fly Eagles Fly

On Jan. 19, just before the Eagles’ 28-22 divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Rams, a Caesars Sports customer decided to get down early on the Super Bowl.

The bettor wagered $200,000 on Eagles +275 to win the Big Game on Feb. 9 in New Orleans. If Jalen Hurts & Co. can beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the bettor will collect $550,000 in profit, for a total payout of $750,000.

At Borgata Sportsbook, a BetMGM shop in Atlantic City, a customer put $50,000 on Eagles +700 to win the Super Bowl. That bet was made on Jan. 12, in the hours leading up to Philly’s 22-10 win vs. Green Bay on Wild Card Weekend.

An Eagles' Super Bowl title will give that bettor a $350,000 win (total payout $400,000). That same customer, on that same day, also made a $50,000 bet on Eagles +325 to win the NFC. So the bettor already collected $162,500 on that wager ($212,500 total payout).

And prior to the Week 18 games, a Caesars customer put $20,000 on Philadelphia +650 to win the Super Bowl. If the Eagles win it all, that bettor will net $130,000 (total payout $150,000).

Caesars also had a customer wager $25,000 on Eagles +700 in early January. That bet would net $175,000 in profit (total payout $200,000), if Philly finishes the job.

Hail To The Chiefs

Kansas City has seen a couple notable championship futures bets as well. Way back on Feb. 14, 2024 — shortly after K.C.’s 25-22 win over San Francisco in Super Bowl LVIII — a DraftKings Sportsbook customer put $22,000 on Chiefs +650 to win Super Bowl LIX.

It’s been a long wait since, but if K.C. pulls off the three-peat, that bettor will profit $143,000 (total payout $165,000).

More recently, on Jan. 26, a Caesars bettor put $50,000 on Chiefs +210 to win the Super Bowl. The customer profits $105,000 (total payout $155,000) if Kansas City beats Philly.

Point Spread, Moneyline and Total

Some sizable bets are starting to trickle in on the game itself. BetRivers saw two notable moneyline wagers:

$63,370 Chiefs -135. To win $46,940.74 (total payout $110,310.74)

$55,000 Chiefs -132. To win $41,666.67 (total payout $96,666.67)

There are also a couple Eagles moneyline plays: Rampart Casino in Las Vegas took a $50,000 bet on Philly +115, to win $57,500 (total payout $107,500); and Caesars took $50,000 on Philly +110, to win $55,000 (total payout $105,000).

And a couple of notable bets landed on the total: $110,000 Under 49.5 at Caesars, to win $100,000 (total payout $210,000); and $55,000 Under 50 at Station Sports in Las Vegas, to win $50,000 (total payout $105,000).

Parlay Partay

Of course, there are countless futures parlays that end with the Super Bowl winner. The beauty of these bets is that they’re often a little to win a lot. And they’ve often been percolating for months.

For instance: Even before March Madness last season, a DraftKings Sportsbook customer put this $100 four-leg parlay together:

The odds on that wager were +76130, or just over 761/1. That means this bettor is now on the precipice of winning a whopping $76,130 from a $100 investment.

A FanDuel Sportsbook customer put 25 bucks on the following four-leg parlay:

Spain +440 to win the European Championship soccer tournament

Argentina +175 to win the Copa América soccer tournament

Ohio State +420 to win the College Football Playoff

Chiefs +600 to win the Super Bowl

Add that all up, and you’ve got odds of +53954, or about 540/1.

If Kansas City wins its third straight Super Bowl, then the bettor turns that modest $25 into $13,513.

MVP Money

Multiple sportsbooks have had Super Bowl MVP odds up since early in the postseason. The largest reported play so far came at BetMGM: $25,000 on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce +1500.

If Kelce lifts the MVP trophy, the bettor pockets a healthy $375,000.

The most interesting MVP wagers so far are long-shot plays on the two place-kickers. Caesars Sports took a modest $550 bet on Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker +100000 (1000/1), and a $550 wager on Eagles kicker Jake Elliott +100000 (1000/1), as well.

If either bet wins, the profit is a massive $550,000. Caesars also took a $100 wager on Butker +100000, to win $100,000.

At Hard Rock Bet in Florida, one customer made a play on each kicker, too:

$50 Elliott +50000 (500/1), to win $25,000

$50 Butker +25000 (250/1), to win $12,550.

Pardon the pun, but those plays could certainly kick-start the bank accounts of those bettors.

