NFL scouts head to Fargo for a glimpse of quarterback prospect Trey Lance

Fargo will see its population swell significantly on Friday morning.

That’s when NFL scouts will descend on the North Dakota city to take a look at a prospect they haven’t seen much of lately and who most people know relatively little about – North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

Let’s be clear, we do know some things about Lance. We know he’s considered a first-round prospect. We know he’s been touted by some television draft analysts as belonging in a class with big-school stars like Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.

And we’ve seen the staggering numbers he produced in college:

67% completion percentage, 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns in 17 starts.

Another 1,182 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.

And perhaps most eye-catching, zero interceptions.

Zero? Yes, zero.

Trey Lance #5 of the North Dakota State Bison throws against the James Madison Dukes during the Division I FCS Football Championship held at Toyota Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

In an ESPN profile last fall, Lance’s dad Carlton Lance said he remembered just two of his son's passes that could have been picked off. One nearly was intercepted by a corner who cut under the route. The other was dropped despite hitting an unseen linebacker right in the hands. So, Lance almost had two.

But despite the stats and the stories and the ravings of the draft analysts, there simply isn’t a lot out there on Lance for people to look at, at least compared to Clemson's Lawrence, Ohio State’s Fields, Alabama's Mac Jones and even BYU’s Zach Wilson.

So, who is this guy, really?

That’s what everyone wants to find out, and that’s why so many NFL teams will be represented in Fargo on Friday.

That’s a lot of important people. And it all makes sense in this world without an NFL Scouting Combine, a world in which teams are left to gather what intel they can, however they can.

This is especially crucial for Lance, who has not played since the 2019 season. It’s been 14 months since he led the Bison to a 16-0 record and its eighth FCS National title in nine years.

"I’ve been playing football as long as I can remember. … So yeah, it’s been super weird," Lance told Sports Illustrated. "But it’s been good for me, honestly, just from a being-able-to-make-yourself-uncomfortable standpoint."

And Lance said he knows that this is a big day for him after such a long layoff. He knows he needs to show well, calling it "pretty much my Super Bowl."

What should scouts expect to see at Lance’s pro day? What kind of player will he be? There are plenty of opinions out there, most of them glowing.

Lance has been compared to Steve McNair …

One coach told Bruce Feldman of The Athletic that Lance is "whole other-level special." And has "all the physical tools."

And Colin Cowherd said Lance could become the next Josh Allen.

"In Year 3 if he’s got the right people, you’re gonna say to yourself, ‘why didn’t we like him more?" Cowherd said. "Why wasn’t he the No. 1 pick?’ Big upside!"

One item that could be disappointing for those making the trek to Fargo is that Lance will not run the 40-yard dash. But Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network said that that has not been unusual for mobile quarterbacks in recent years.

"Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson didn’t run the 40," Garafolo said. "They said ‘all you need to see is all on tape.'"

"Really the questions are gonna be," Garafolo continued, "are can Lance come to the next level and can he throw at a high volume. He didn’t really do that very much in college."

Lance told Garafolo that instead of the 40, scouts will be given GPS data that clocked his runs in games, some of which reportedly came in at more than 20 mph. That technology could ultimately make the 40 obsolete.

Lance is a man who’s never thrown an interception in college play. He has incredible physical gifts. But he also hasn’t faced major college competition, nor has he played at all in more than a year.

On Friday, he’ll give a glimpse of what everyone’s been missing.

