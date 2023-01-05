National Football League
NFL rules Week 17 Bills-Bengals game will not resume
National Football League

NFL rules Week 17 Bills-Bengals game will not resume

2 hours ago

The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field.

"This has been a very difficult week," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Thursday. "We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country.

"We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical personnel and commend each and every one of them." 

Doctors said Thursday that the 24-year-old Hamlin is improving substantially and appears to be neurologically intact. They also added that he is moving his hands and feet and has been responding by shaking his head yes or no. 

At the time of Hamlin's on-field collapse, the Bengals held a 7-3 lead with less than six minutes left in the opening quarter.

Buffalo (12-3) entered Monday night needing a win to maintain the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) currently hold that spot. The Bengals (11-4) had a chance to earn that top seed with two more wins and a loss by the Chiefs. While Cincinnati can no longer earn that first-round bye, the Week 17 no contest means it clinched the AFC North title over the Ravens (10-6). 

The Bills will earn the top seed if they beat the Patriots on Sunday and the Chiefs lose to the Raiders on Saturday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Eagles suddenly with much at stake in Week 18 matchup vs. Giants
National Football League

Eagles suddenly with much at stake in Week 18 matchup vs. Giants

3 hours ago
Steelers need to beat Browns, get help to complete historic bounceback
National Football League

Steelers need to beat Browns, get help to complete historic bounceback

5 hours ago
Is Tom Brady a fit with the Las Vegas Raiders?
National Football League

Is Tom Brady a fit with the Las Vegas Raiders?

5 hours ago
NFL odds Week 18: Betting edges on Chiefs-Raiders, Rams-Seahawks, more
National Football League

NFL odds Week 18: Betting edges on Chiefs-Raiders, Rams-Seahawks, more

7 hours ago
Ex-Seahawks teammates on Russell Wilson: 'He’s not washed up'
National Football League

Ex-Seahawks teammates on Russell Wilson: 'He’s not washed up'

7 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes