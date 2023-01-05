National Football League NFL rules Week 17 Bills-Bengals game will not resume 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field.

"This has been a very difficult week," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Thursday. "We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country.

"We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical personnel and commend each and every one of them."

Doctors said Thursday that the 24-year-old Hamlin is improving substantially and appears to be neurologically intact. They also added that he is moving his hands and feet and has been responding by shaking his head yes or no.

At the time of Hamlin's on-field collapse, the Bengals held a 7-3 lead with less than six minutes left in the opening quarter.

Buffalo (12-3) entered Monday night needing a win to maintain the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) currently hold that spot. The Bengals (11-4) had a chance to earn that top seed with two more wins and a loss by the Chiefs. While Cincinnati can no longer earn that first-round bye, the Week 17 no contest means it clinched the AFC North title over the Ravens (10-6).

The Bills will earn the top seed if they beat the Patriots on Sunday and the Chiefs lose to the Raiders on Saturday.

