NFL Pro Days: Latest on Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr., J.J. McCarthy Updated Mar. 20, 2024 10:29 a.m. ET

The bulk of Pro Days are coming up for the top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, but not all of them plan to participate.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is sticking to his plan of not working out at Ohio State's Pro Day, Sports Illustrated reported Wednesday. As Harrison has been viewed as the only Ohio State prospect who's likely to be taken in the first few rounds of the draft, no NFL general managers or head coaches are reportedly scheduled to be there, a rarity for the Buckeyes.

Harrison didn't work out at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis earlier in March, either. It was reported then that he wasn't planning to participate in any of the common pre-draft drills, such as the 40-yard dash or the three-cone drill, at either the combine or his Pro Day. Harrison, widely viewed as the top receiver prospect and possibly the best overall prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, told the nine teams he met at the combine that he would work out at his Pro Day if needed, but they all said that wasn't necessary, according to Sports Illustrated.

Arguably the biggest Pro Day ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft is USC's, which also takes place on Wednesday. Caleb Williams, who's the consensus top quarterback prospect in the draft, is expected to participate in drills and throw at the event after opting not to work out at the combine.

With this possibly being the only time Williams will work out for NFL teams in any fashion ahead of the draft, teams with the top picks in the draft are sending several of the high-ranking members of their organization to Los Angeles. The Chicago Bears, who hold the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, will have a particularly strong contingent at the event. They'll have up to eight members of their organization at USC's Pro Day, including general manager Ryan Poles, head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, according to ESPN.

In addition to the Bears, the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots will also have top members of their organization at USC on Wednesday. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, general manager Adam Peters and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury are part of a "sizable group" of the team who'll be there, while the Patriots will have chief roster decision-maker Eliot Wolf, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and quarterbacks coach TC McCartney at the event, Sports Illustrated reported. The Commanders and Patriots hold the second and third overall picks in the draft, respectively.

Following USC's Pro Day, one of the other biggest Pro Days this spring is Michigan's, which will be held on Friday. The same contingents from the Commanders and Patriots will attend that Pro Day, with head coach Jerod Mayo joining New England's group, according to Sports Illustrated.

While Michigan might break the record for most players drafted this year, most of the eyes will be on J.J. McCarthy. The quarterback's draft stock has been on the rise in recent weeks, with FOX Sports' Joel Klatt among many who project he'll be selected in the top 10. McCarthy is set to meet with the Commanders on Thursday night, according to Bleacher Report.

McCarthy also reportedly met with the New York Giants, who hold the sixth overall pick, and will have a private workout with the Minnesota Vikings next week, according to Sports Illustrated. The Vikings recently obtained a second first-round pick, leading to speculation that they're looking to trade up from the 11th spot to try and get a quarterback.

The scouting of top quarterback prospects will continue into next week, as Jayden Daniels is expected to participate at LSU's Pro Day on March 27 and Drake Maye is expected to do the same at UNC's a day later. Maye and the rest of the aforementioned Patriots group will attend both Pro Days, Sports Illustrated reported.

Daniels and Maye didn't participate in workouts at the combine, opting to just interview with teams instead.

