National Football League
NFL Pro Bowl skills competitions include dodgeball, golf
National Football League

NFL Pro Bowl skills competitions include dodgeball, golf

2 hours ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NFL announced all eight skills competitions for its revamped Pro Bowl week on Wednesday.

Five of the events will be Feb. 2 at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, the headquarters for the Las Vegas Raiders. Those will be televised but not open to the public.

The rest are Feb. 5 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, and tickets are on sale for that day.

The events at the Raiders’ headquarters include a dodgeball tournament, a three-part elimination contest called the "Lightning Round," a golf ball longest-drive contest, a quarterback passing challenge and the first round of a best catch game.

Stadium contests are the finals of the best catch event, a relay race through an obstacle course, a special teams competition and a strength contest using first-down chains.

Seven-on-seven flag football games will highlight the events at the stadium and take the place of the traditional Pro Bowl game. The NFL announced in September it was getting rid of the traditional AFC vs. NFC full-contact all-star game after years of criticism over the quality of play.

The Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. 

Kansas City and Dallas each had seven players chosen for the Games. San Francisco and Baltimore are next with six. Only two teams — Jacksonville and Chicago — aren’t represented on the initial rosters.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL odds: Best, worst teams against the spread this season
National Football League

NFL odds: Best, worst teams against the spread this season

5 mins ago
Brock Purdy's OROY case; Sean Payton's future; another candidate: Cheat Sheet
National Football League

Brock Purdy's OROY case; Sean Payton's future; another candidate: Cheat Sheet

16 mins ago
2023 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews
National Football League

2023 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews

21 mins ago
Jerry Jones: Wild-card loss wouldn't impact Mike McCarthy's job
National Football League

Jerry Jones: Wild-card loss wouldn't impact Mike McCarthy's job

30 mins ago
NFL odds: Every playoff teams' Super Bowl odds, futures bets ranked
National Football League

NFL odds: Every playoff teams' Super Bowl odds, futures bets ranked

43 mins ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes