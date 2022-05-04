National Football League NFL odds: Win totals over/unders for every team 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Now that the 2022 NFL draft is completed and the first wave of free agency is over, bettors have a solid understanding of every team's rosters for the upcoming season.

With rookie mini-camps starting this month, it’s a good time to put on the eye paint and look over this season's NFL projected win totals. Lucky for us, FOX Bet just released theirs.

Will the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat their league-leading lofty projections of 11.5 wins? Can the Houston Texans rebound from a disappointing 2021 and win more than the books are anticipating? Will the Cincinnati Bengals disappoint in 2022 after crushing their 2021 projections en route to a surprising Super Bowl run?

Betting on title futures is fun, but wagering on win totals is even more thrilling towards the end of the season. There's nothing better than the sweat during the final weeks of football, especially if you have a few dollars riding on the fun.

Let's jump into the over/unders for every NFL team (with all odds via FOX Bet).

2022 NFL WIN TOTALS*

AFC

Buffalo Bills :

Over 11.5: -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total)

Under 11.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Baltimore Ravens:

Over 9.5: -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total)

Under 9.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Cincinnati Bengals:

Over 10.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Under 10.5: -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total)

Denver Broncos :

Over 10.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Under 10.5 -133 (bet $10 to win $17.52 total)

Houston Texans:

Over 4.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Under4.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Indianapolis Colts :

Over 9.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Under 9.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Over 6.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Under 6.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Kansas City Chiefs :

Over 10.5: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Under 10.5: -105 (bet $10 for $19.52 total)

Los Angeles Chargers:

Over 10.5: -105 (bet $10 for $19.52 total)

Under 10.5: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Las Vegas Raiders:

Over 8.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 8.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Miami Dolphins:

Over 8.5: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Under 8.5: -105 (bet $10 for $19.52 total)

New England Patriots:

Over 8.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Under 8.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

New York Jets:

Over 5.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Under 5.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers :

Over 7.5: -105 (bet $10 for $19.52 total)

Under 7.5: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Tennessee Titans :

Over 9.5: -105 (bet $10 for $19.52 total)

Under 9.5: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

NFC

Arizona Cardinals:

Over 9.5: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Under 9.5: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Atlanta Falcons:

Over 5.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Under 5.5: -133 (bet $10 to win $17.52 total)

Chicago Bears:

Over 7.5: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Under 7.5: -167 (bet $10 to win $15.99 total)

Carolina Panthers:

Over 6.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Under 6.5: -133 (bet $10 to win $17.52 total)

Dallas Cowboys:

Over 10.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 10.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Detroit Lions:

Over 6.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under 6.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Green Bay Packers:

Over 11.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Under 11.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Los Angeles Rams:

Over 10.5: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Under 10.5: -105 (bet $10 for $19.52 total)

Minnesota Vikings:

Over 8.5: -133 (bet $10 to win $17.52 total)

Under 8.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

New Orleans Saints:

Over 7.5: -133 (bet $10 to win $17.52 total)

Under 7.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

New York Giants :

Over 6.5: -133 (bet $10 to win $17.52 total)

Under 6.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Philadelphia Eagles:

Over 8.5: -133 (bet $10 to win $17.52 total)

Under 8.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

San Francisco 49ers:

Over 9.5: -138 (bet $10 to win $17.25 total)

Under 9.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Seattle Seahawks:

Over 6.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Under 6.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Over 11.5: -105 (bet $10 for $19.52 total)

Under 11.5: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Washington Commanders:

Over 7.5: -105 (bet $10 for $19.52 total)

Under 7.5: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

A few tidbits:

- With a win total set at 11.5, the Buccaneers lead the way in the NFC. Tom Brady is back and as we should all know by now, all he does is win, win, win no matter what. Brady has won at least 11 games in both of his seasons in Florida and the team is returning most of their important pieces — although they are still waiting to hear from Rob Gronkowski. Yes, the head coach has changed, but sights are set high for the Bucs in a weak NFC South.

- At 10.5, the Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a familiar position; favored to dominate the NFC East and double-digit win total projections. However, in the last half a decade the ‘Boys have only had double-digit wins twice. On the positive side, they had 12 last year and look poised to control the NFC East yet again, although they have not made a splash so far this offseason. Can Dallas string together two double-digit win seasons in a row? The last time they achieved that was 1995-1996.

- Projected at 11 wins, the Green Bay Packers are yet again expected to be the cream of the crop in the NFC North. They won 13 games each of the last three seasons, and although they lost Davante Adams, the rest of the division seems to be in rebuild mode. Aaron Rodgers & Co offer great value here.

- The Buffalo Bills are hungry, and after last season’s disappointing playoff end, expect Josh Allen to be as focused as ever. Projected at 11.5 wins, the team's defensive additions will make them tough to beat. The Bills have double-digit wins each of the last three seasons and outside a major injury, this should be their fourth.

- At 10.5 games, the Kansas City Chiefs are again expected to be one of the best teams in the league. They lost the irreplaceable Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins and the AFC West has improved, however, the Chiefs have won at least 11 games seven times in the last nine seasons. As long as Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are in town, look for Kansas City to stack up wins in this division.

Are there any win totals that you already have your sights set on? With the offseason workouts kicking into full swing, get your wagers in at FOX Bet!

